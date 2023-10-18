The explosion that hit the al Ahli hospital in the city of Gaza on Tuesday night, in which many people were killed, has upset the diplomatic plans of American President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning for a much-anticipated visit . During his visit to the Middle East, Biden was expected to meet both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of some important Arab countries in the region, with the aim of showing that the United States can play a role of guarantee and mediation not only for Israel, but also for at least part of the Arab world.

But the explosion at the hospital upset these plans: the meeting with the Arab leaders was cancelled, and Biden, barring any surprises, will only visit Israel and meet only the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The cancellation of the meetings could also lead to a reduction in the results that Biden will be able to obtain on this trip: if until Tuesday there were fairly high expectations that the American president’s visit could achieve some progress in alleviating the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip or in moderating the Israeli military intervention, the chances of this happening are now slimmer.

Biden’s visit to the Middle East (the second in a context of active war, after the one in Ukraine in February) was organized after intense diplomatic work by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had traveled to many countries in recent days of the Middle East and spoke with dozens of leaders and officials. In the end, Blinken had managed to obtain what was considered by many to be a good result, given the conditions: Biden was supposed to first meet Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, and then he would go to Jordan, where he would participate in a meeting with the Jordanian King Abdallah II, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.

Obviously Biden’s plans are not known, but the general idea was that in Israel Biden would put pressure on Netanyahu to moderate the military response to the massacre of civilians on October 7, to try to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Strip, where the population civil has been without water or electricity for days, and to create humanitarian corridors.

In the meeting with the Arab leaders, then, Biden could have put pressure above all on the Egyptian al Sisi to open the Rafah crossing, i.e. the border crossing between the Strip and Egypt, and allow the passage of humanitarian aid and possibly also of refugees. The meeting with the Arab leaders would also have accredited the United States as an interlocutor that not only speaks with Israeli allies, but is capable of mediating between all parties.

This project collapsed with the explosion at al Ahli hospital. On Tuesday night, Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, accused Israel of bombing the facility, while Israel instead blamed Islamic Jihad, another radical group in the Strip. At the moment it is not possible to reliably attribute responsibility for the massacre. Despite this, in Arab countries there was immediate acceptance of the theory that the only people responsible are the Israelis. Within a few hours, large and angry demonstrations were organized in many Arab and Muslim countries, including Jordan, Egypt and the West Bank.

Almost immediately the leaders of those countries adapted: first Mahmoud Abbas said he would not attend the meeting with Biden, and then the Jordanian government said it would no longer host him on its territory. During the night the American administration itself was forced to admit that the meeting had been cancelled.

Now Biden, barring any surprises, will only visit Israel and meet only Netanyahu, and in all likelihood this will only fuel anger within the Arab world. Obviously there is a good chance that the American president will get results from this visit, and that he will be able to convince Israel to provide at least some relief to the beleaguered civilians of the Strip. But after the explosion at the hospital, expectations lowered.