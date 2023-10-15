Giorgia Meloni and Joe Biden

Biden calls allies and Meloni: “Go ahead with support for Ukraine”

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had a telephone conversation this afternoon, organized by the US, with the Heads of State and Government of the United States, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Poland and Romania, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President of the European Council Michel and President of the European Commission von der Leyen.

President Biden was keen to reassure the Allies about the continuing American support for Ukraine also following the recent decisions of the US Congress.

READ ALSO: Meloni in Turin: “Italy can become the energy hub of Europe”

The Leaders confirmed the urgency of one close coordination on assistance to Ukraine in all its dimensions in this further phase of the conflict and have at the same time reiterated the need to continue to maintain strong pressure on Russia through a sanctions system which is proving to be very effective. President Meloni confirmed the Italian Government’s continuous and convinced support for the Ukrainian authorities in every area as long as necessary and with the aim of achieving a just, lasting and overall peace.

Subscribe to the newsletter