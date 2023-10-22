loading…

WASHINGTON – Leading world order United States of America (The US) currently seems to be running out of steam, but Washington will form a system that will replace it. This was the statement by the US President Joe Biden to his supporters on Saturday. But leaders in Moscow and Beijing think otherwise.

Speaking at a campaign reception in Washington, Biden revealed how he convinced Japan and South Korea to send financial aid to Ukraine, and how he signed rail and port deals with the European Union, India and Saudi Arabia at the G20 summit in New Delhi last month.

“So, I think we have an opportunity to do something, if we are bold enough and confident enough, to unite the world in a way that has never been possible before,” Biden said.

“We’re in a 50-year post-war period where things are going really well, but it’s kind of running out of steam. Looks like he’s running out of steam. “We need a new and new world order,” he continued as quoted from Russia Today, Sunday (22/10/2023).

The world order that emerged after the Second World War was bipolar, with the US and the Soviet Union competing for influence and geopolitical supremacy. The collapse of the Soviet Union created a unipolar world order, with the United States as the only superpower. When the Soviet Union disintegrated, then-US President George HW Bush proclaimed victory in the Cold War and the start of a “new world order” in his 1991 State of the Union address.

Three decades later, and as Washington struggles to find funds to wage war on two foreign countries, American dominance is increasingly less secure. China’s economy was the eleventh largest in the world in 1991, but is now second only to the United States.

As Beijing expands its nuclear arsenal and modernizes its military, President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called the US-led Western countries “in decline,” and hailed the emergence of a “multipolar world,” where international relations are governed by laws and treaties, not “ rules” imposed by the US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also spoken at length about building a multipolar world, and described such an order as one in which “civilized nations” are free to pursue their own interests and free from the dictates of hegemonic powers such as the US.

Russia, China and their partners in the BRICS group and Southern countries all have the same goal, Putin told China Central Television (CCTV) last week.

“We start from the fact that all people are equal, everyone has the same rights, the rights and freedoms of one country and one person end where the rights and freedoms of another person or an entire country begin. This is how a multipolar world must be gradually born,” Putin told the Chinese television network.

