US President Joe Biden (right) hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv, Wednesday. Biden declares US support for Israel forever. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden rejects claims that the military Zion Israel who bombed the Baptis al-Ahli Hospital (RS) in Gaza which killed 500 people.

He also stated that America’s support for Israel is forever.

The American leader is at odds with many Muslim countries who blame the Israeli military for the air attack on the Baptist al-Ahli Hospital.

“I came to Israel with one message—you are not alone,” Biden said after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (18/10/2023).

“As long as the United States stands, and we will stand forever, we will not leave you alone,” added the US president.

Biden also called the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 the deadliest attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust, adding that Washington would not remain silent in the face of similar threats in the future.

“This has brought to light the painful memories and scars left by anti-Semitism and the genocide of the Jewish people for thousands of years,” Biden said.

“(The US) will not stand by and do nothing anymore. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever,” Biden added.

Previously, Biden had denied that Israel was responsible for Tuesday’s airstrike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. The US leader instead blamed Palestinian militant groups.

When asked by reporters what made him so confident of that, Biden replied: “The data that my Department of Defense showed me.”