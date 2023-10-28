loading…

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo/The Hill

WASHINGTON – President United States of America (AS) Joe Biden met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs China Wang Yi, di White House on Friday (27/10/2023) local time. The meeting is to prepare for a possible visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the US as the two countries try to ease tensions.

Biden has invited Xi Jinping to San Francisco next month to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, but he has also been tough on China, maintaining sanctions and supporting US allies at odds with Beijing.

“Biden told China’s top diplomat Wang Yi that Washington and Beijing must manage competing relations responsibly and keep lines of communication open,” the White House said.

“With the Israel-Hamas conflict raging in the Middle East, Biden also underscored that the United States and China must work together to overcome global challenges,” added the White House in a statement as quoted by Channel News Asia, Saturday (28/10/2023).

The White House released a photo of Biden and Wang Yi shaking hands. Journalists were not permitted to attend the meeting, which was also attended by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters there had been no confirmation that Xi Jinping would sit down with Biden in San Francisco.

But he said the hour-long meeting in the White House’s Roosevelt Room was a positive development and a good opportunity to keep the talks going.

“An Israel-Hamas war is of course on the agenda,” said Kirby. “Likewise with global topics such as climate change,” he added.

Wang Yi has made a two-day visit to Washington where he also met with Blinken and Sullivan, the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the United States and China. The Chinese foreign minister is expected to meet Biden after Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in June, but this has not been previously confirmed.