US President Joe Biden. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden warned that any Israeli action to reoccupy the Gaza Strip would be a “big mistake”.

Biden made this statement in an interview released on Sunday (15/10/2023), when Israeli troops were preparing to carry out a land invasion.

Israel, which sought to avenge the Hamas attack on October 7, has declared war on the group.

The Zionist regime launched a relentless bombing campaign and warned more than a million people in northern Gaza to move south ahead of the brutal operation.

When asked by the CBS news program 60 Minutes whether he would support any occupation of Gaza by America’s ally, Biden responded, “I think it would be a big mistake.”

“Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people,” Biden said.

“But attacking and eliminating extremists is a necessary requirement,” he explained.

Hamas attacks left more than 1,400 people dead. Israeli counterattacks in the following days leveled buildings and killed 2,670 people in Gaza, most of them Palestinian civilians.

Israel faces major warnings regarding the impact of deploying troops in Gaza. Aid groups warn of a humanitarian catastrophe if an Israeli invasion is carried out.