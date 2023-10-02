loading…

President Joe Biden is embarrassed by the US Congress suspending military aid to Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is miffed with Congress United States of America (US) which suspended military aid to Ukraine to avoid American government services shutting down or closing.

Biden urged Congress to stop “playing games” and vote on a separate aid package for Ukraine as soon as possible to ensure that America’s support for Ukraine remains unbroken.

Biden’s push came after all new funding for Kyiv was removed from a temporary bill to avoid a shutdown of American federal government services.

Speaking from the White House on Sunday after signing a last-minute government funding package that did not include aid for Ukraine, Biden said he expected Republican House Speaker Keven McCarthy to make good on his commitment to ensure passage of aid and support needed to help Ukraine .

“We have time, not much time, and there is a tremendous sense of urgency,” Biden fumed. “Stop messing around, get this done,” he said.

“And I want to assure our American allies and the American people and the Ukrainian people that you can count on our support. We are not going away,” added Biden.

However, critics have long argued that America has more important priorities to worry about, and that Washington should have stronger safeguards against misuse of funds and supplies sent to Kyiv.

Many lawmakers noted that getting Ukraine aid approved in Congress is proving increasingly difficult.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, said that while he remained committed to helping Ukraine, US security concerns themselves should be a bigger priority for US lawmakers.