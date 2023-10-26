Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden to Israel: Don’t make American mistakes after 9/11

US President Joe Biden has warned Israelis not to be blinded by anger after suffering their deadliest attack ever, warning that the US made mistakes after 9/11. “I warn you as you feel that anger, don’t let it consume you. After 9/11, we were enraged and as we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes,” Biden said at the news conference in Tel Aviv.

Biden, my words on Gaza hospital based on Pentagon data

Asked what makes him confident that Israel was not behind the Gaza hospital attack, Joe Biden replied “the data that was shown to me by my defense department.”

Hezbollah, tens of thousands of us ready for war

Tens of thousands of Hezbollah fighters are ready for war: this was said by a senior representative of the Party of God allied with Iran, speaking to a crowd of followers of the Shiite jihadist movement gathered in the southern outskirts of Beirut.

MO: clashes in Beirut near the American embassy

Lebanese security forces used tear gas and water cannons to repel dozens of demonstrators demonstrating near the US embassy in Beirut. The protesters, who blame Israel for yesterday’s hospital explosion in Gaza, were stopped before reaching the embassy border by barricades blocking roads hundreds of meters from the mission, Reuters reports. Protesters waved Palestinian flags while others threw stones at security forces, who repelled them with water cannons and volleys of tear gas. Television footage also showed flames rising from a building near the barricades.

Saudi Arabia to your countrymen, leave Lebanon immediately

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Lebanon called on its citizens to “immediately leave Lebanese territory.” Al Arabiya reports it.

Netanyahu: “Hamas wants to kill as many civilians as possible, Israel doesn’t”

”While Israel try to minimize the civilian casualties, Hamas try to maximize them. Hamas wants to kill as many Israelis as possible and has no regard for the lives of Palestinians.” The Israeli Prime Minister declared it Benjamin Netanyahu. Hamas ”every day perpetrates a double war crime: targeting our civilians, hiding behind their civilians, using them as human shields,” the Israeli prime minister added.

”Hamas is responsible and should be held responsible for all civilian victims – he continued – We saw the cost of this terrible war crime yesterday, when a rocket fired from a Palestinian terrorist it misfired and landed on a Palestinian hospital. The whole world was rightly outraged, but the outrage should not be directed against Israel, but against the terrorists”.

Biden: “The US will give Israel what it needs to defend itself”

”The United States will ensure that Israel has everything it needs to defend itself,” the US president declared Joe Biden.

Biden: “Saddened by the hospital in Gaza, from what I saw it was not the work of Israel”

The president of the United States said he was ”very saddened from the explosion in the hospital” al-Ahli in Gaza in which hundreds of people are said to have died. “From what I saw it would be done on the other side and not by Israel”, he added Biden during a press point. ‘It saddens us that many Palestinians have been victims,’ she added.

Biden: “USA in mourning with Israel, here to show whose side we are on”

”The United States I mourn with Israel,” the US president declared Joe Biden during a press point with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ”I wanted to be here today because the Israeli people and the people of the world need to know whose side the United States is on.”

Israel, international humanitarian aid zone in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the creation of a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip where humanitarian aid will be delivered to the population of the Palestinian enclave. The announcement comes after days of negotiations with Egypt and the United States, on the day the American president is scheduled to visit Israel Joe Biden.

The humanitarian zone will be created in the area of Al-Mawasinear Khan Younis, where ”gli international humanitarian aid they will be provided as needed” and where the Palestinian population is asked to go. The Israeli army published a map of the area.

War in Israel, Biden expected in Tel Aviv by Prime Minister Netanyahu

The president of the United States Joe Biden – which is on Air Force One flying to Tel Aviv to meet the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu – will ask “difficult questions” during his meetings with Israeli leaders: the White House spokesman said, John Kirbyto journalists traveling on the plane.

Kirby explained that Biden wants to get a sense from the Israelis about their goals in the coming days; and he added that the United States is optimistic that humanitarian aid will arrive Gaza. This was reported by the Reuters agency.

Gaza, Israel: 304 soldiers have died since the conflict began

The Israeli army says it has identified two others dead soldiers from the start of the fighting thereafter to the attack on Hamas on October 7, bringing Israel’s total military death toll to 304.

Israeli army to Gaza population: move south of the Strip

The Israeli army has renewed its appeal to the population of Gaza to move to the south of the Strip in the al-Mawasi area where “the international humanitarian aid they will be provided as needed.” The military spokesman said this.

Moscow: attack on Gaza hospital, shocking crime

The attacks on a hospital in Gaza they are “a shocking crime and an inhumane act”. Thus the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovacommented to Radio Sputnik the raid on the al-Ahli facility in Gaza that resulted in dozens of deaths. Zakharova, writes the Tass agency, then added that Israel should provide satellite images to prove that she was not involved in the attack.

Army releases aerial photos, “there were no jets over Gaza hospital”

The Israeli army released aerial images, “before and after the failed launch of a Islamic Jihad rocket“, which would show that there were no Israeli planes over the hospital in Gaza City. The images, also published on Xshow the site of the explosion “with no visible signs of a crater,” alongside “an example of a crater” caused by air forces at another site.

Subscribe to the newsletter