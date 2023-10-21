Under this layer of dust is a real Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

If a car stands still in a collection and is never taken out, that is a shame, but at least the car is still admired. It’s a real shame if a car is collecting dust in a shed somewhere, without anyone looking after it. That also happens.

For example, there was a Ford Escort RS Cosworth collecting dust somewhere in a shed in Veghel. Now a rally gun for the street may be a bit dirty, but this car is dirty for the wrong reasons. Fortunately, the car can now start a second life, because this ‘barn find’ is being auctioned via Collecting Cars.

Although this car looks like an Escort and also bears the name Escort, it is not actually an Escort. The Escort RS Cosworth is actually a Sierra RS Cosworth. This rally special of course also has a unique engine (the 220 hp Cosworth four-cylinder), which means that this Escort technically has very little in common with a home-garden-and-kitchen Escort.

To meet the homologation requirements for the Group A class, Ford had to build 2,500 road cars, but that ended up being 7,145. However, the first 2,500 (which also includes this copy from 1992) are slightly different from the later copies.

The difference is mainly in the turbo: the homologation version got a big Garrett T34 turbo, while the later copies got a smaller Garrett T25 turbo. That makes this first series the rawest version. Under the hood you can recognize them at a glance by the blue valve cover.

A number of minor adjustments have been made to this Escort RS Cosworth. What is striking is the Sparco steering wheel and the strut bars in the engine compartment and the trunk are also not original. In addition, a different exhaust has been installed. If that’s not your thing: the original parts are still present.

Although no license plates have been fitted, the car has a Dutch license plate. The only thing this car needs is a (hopefully not too major) freshening up. If you like that, you can make a bid via Collecting Cars. You can bid until Thursday 7:28 PM!

