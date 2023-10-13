

This is the second time that the Bicycle Monitor Overijssel has been published, the first time was four years ago. “There is no doubt that the bicycle is part of the solution to many major challenges in our country,” said the province of Overijssel and MarketingOost, the authors of the report. “The bicycle is a sustainable and healthy alternative for the accessibility of short to medium distances. Moreover, a cyclist is more connected to his fellow man than the motorist, hidden in his sacred cow.”