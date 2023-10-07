The coach of the first scudetto turns 80: “I experienced the best in blue, even as a footballer… the city is unique”

Or like Ottavio, Or like eighty, the birthday of the first coach capable of winning a championship in Naples today. Because even if he achieved great results throughout Italy, from Atalanta to Roma, from Avellino to Como, the historic tricolor of 1987 remains the highest point of Ottavio Bianchi’s career. A double career, first on the field and then, reluctantly, on the bench. “I was ten years old, I played at the “Cristo Re” oratory in Brescia and when they asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I took it for granted that I would be a footballer. At seventeen, however, I broke my first cruciate and the doctors they said I would never walk again! I didn’t give up and for two years I did re-education until I could start again.”