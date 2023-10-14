A week ago, the idea of ​​racing in Indonesia was almost a utopia: the fall at the Ranch during training forced Marco Bezzecchi to have surgery to reduce the broken collarbone suffered in the crash. Instead in today’s Sprint in Mandalika, the Mooney VR46 team driver managed to gain a stoic third position by taking risks and fighting like a lion.

Bezzecchi fought against his rivals and against the pain, which began to make itself felt as the laps went by. Gritted teeth and great overtaking, these were the last laps of the driver from Viserba, who until Tuesday seemed in no condition to leave for Indonesia: “I’m really happy, I never thought I’d arrive here in these conditions and do this competition. But when I saw myself there in front and I saw that I was going and in the first six, seven laps I felt really good, almost as if I had nothing.”

Yesterday, Bez took painkillers to get on the track, but as demanding as the Sprint was, even the medicines had an effect up to a certain point: “A bit of a drop in adrenaline after the start of the first laps, chaos and all, I started to feel a bit of pain especially when braking. But as long as I wasn’t too attached to others, I was going strong. When I got behind Maverick I started to struggle physically, because you have to ride differently, it’s more difficult to stop with him in front. So I tried to pass him a couple of times, but I always went wide to the right, I lacked a bit of strength. On the last lap I gritted my teeth and managed to pass him, I’m really happy.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Once he crossed the finish line, before the awards ceremony the Mooney VR46 driver was visibly in pain and was treated with ice on his shoulder. Not only the collarbone, but the whole body is affected by the less than optimal physical condition, as Bezzecchi himself explains: “Personally, it hurts quite a bit when braking, but also when changing direction, especially when you have to push on the handlebars, not so much pull them. My problem is that my neck is still tense from the operation. So my body, to compensate, makes me use muscles that I usually use less. My back hurts so much, even my pecs. It’s hard”.

The 13 laps were tough but led to a great result. However, tomorrow’s race will be longer and more challenging. Once again, the choice of tires will be crucial and Bezzecchi would like to focus on the medium tyre: “Tomorrow will be very tough, I really hope to do the race with the medium tyre. I want to see the consumption with the soft and discover that it will not be possible to use it, because it is truly ignorant and unmanageable for turning. The medium is a little sweeter, so hopefully we can use the latter.”

Saturday in Indonesia was full of satisfactions for the rider from Valentino Rossi’s team, who only arrived on the circuit on Friday morning before FP1. To make this possible, post-operative work at home was fundamental: “I want to thank Carlo, my physiotherapist, and Doctor Porcellini so much. I’ve thanked them a thousand times, but it’s never enough because they really gave me a hand. The doctor was very happy because he did a great job and was very positive.”

“But when we met on Monday after I came home from the hospital, we did a few tests and I was really sick. So he said to me ‘if you have to go now, you can’t make it’. On Tuesday, I woke up in the morning at home after the work done with Carlo during the day on Monday and I was much better. I went to train with a different spirit and there I said I could do it. The doctor saw me again and he too was quite surprised, so great work by everyone at home”, concludes Bezzecchi.

