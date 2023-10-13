MotoGP bikes run fast, but Marco Bezzecchi even faster! On Wednesday he decided to leave for Indonesia despite the collarbone injury he suffered last Saturday and arrived in Lombok on Friday morning. From the airport to the track, passing through the medical centre, where he received the “fit”: in an instant Bez was back wearing his suit and helmet to surprise on Friday’s free practice in Mandalika, where he grabbed direct Q2 with third place .

“It hasn’t been an easy week for me,” explains the Mooney VR46 rider to the press microphones at the end of the two free practice sessions. “But this morning I was here and luckily when I got on the bike I didn’t feel too bad. I really can’t complain,” he continues.

In fact, just last week Bezzecchi broke his collarbone in a fall while training at Valentino Rossi’s Ranch. Operated immediately by Doctor Porcellini, he began rehabilitation immediately to try to be present in Mandalika: “The dynamics? Nothing, I fell and broke my collarbone. But the last 24 hours have been the easiest! I took off and was on the plane the whole time! In Jakarta I spent a few hours on a stopover. I slept? Yes, enough come on! I didn’t suffer much with my shoulder, it swelled a little during the flight. But no, I wasn’t suffering particularly.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bez almost seems to downplay the pain, even though it affected him during the action on the track on Friday at the Indonesian Grand Prix: “The pain is there, I expected more but that’s right because I told myself to expect the worst. So if it was less it would have been better. It affects me a bit when braking, so I can’t give my best every lap. For example, this afternoon I started the first run slowly, then lap after lap I was faster. It’s difficult to manage like this, but I try to take risks only when it’s necessary.”

“I don’t know what strength I’ll have, honestly,” he explains, speaking of the commitment that the other two days of the weekend, in which he will have to take part in two races, will require. “Tomorrow will be harder than today, in the morning I will have to manage the power a lot to preserve myself for the Sprint, but I will also have to do it for the qualifying, which is not long but is demanding. On Sunday, I hope the adrenaline and the spirit of the race will help me. Confident? I don’t know, I’ll let you know on Sunday afternoon.”

Today, the third place finisher in the world championship took to the track after taking painkillers. However, Bez hopes he won’t have to abuse it and can resist the pain: “I took some painkillers today, not very strong, nothing too crazy. I would like not to take too strong ones, but it depends on how the pain goes these days”

In today’s FP1 he also slipped, fortunately without consequences: “This morning’s fall didn’t affect me, I just made a small mistake. Luckily nothing big. I wasn’t scared, but as soon as I started to slip, I burned my butt to try not to hit my arms. Luckily I ended up in the gravel and it was fine.”

