The topic of the day is the change of program for the weekend at Phillip Island, with the long race moved to Saturday due to the weather warning on Sunday. The Australian Grand Prix will thus have a distorted format, which however the drivers agree with, not wanting to risk unnecessarily on Sunday.

Among these there is also Marco Bezzecchi, who is still fighting shoulder pain caused by surgery ten days ago to reduce the fractured collarbone. With the sixth fastest time of the day, the Mooney VR46 team rider managed to gain direct access to Q2 also at Phillip Island, racing over the pain, which proved to be stronger than expected.

“I expected a little better, I have to be honest,” Bez begins by talking about his physical condition at the end of Friday’s free practice. “As for the pain itself, I feel better. I’m not in pain, but I’m still feeling the fatigue from the weekend and then I expected to struggle less on this track, but instead between the wind, the changes in direction and the heavy bike, the right side is tired. But I suffer less.”

However, the charm of the Phillip Island track is irresistible for the rider from Viserba, who highlights its characteristics, even those that in theory seem unattractive, such as the potholes: “Yes, there are a few, but this is always It was a bit of an extreme track. It’s not that different from previous years, you go very fast, the bike is always really fast. The wind is always strong, so you drive tensely with tight muscles because you never know what to expect. But I like this track, it has its charm. Maybe at Turn 1 the potholes are a little worse, but nothing spectacular, we have some tracks that are much worse.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

The wind itself is one of the factors that influenced the change of program for the weekend. The strong gusts, combined with the incoming rain, forced Dorna to take measures and reverse the two races of the weekend, running the long race on Saturday and the Sprint on Sunday: “For me it’s much better, because I’m arriving with a day of less evidence on you. So it’s not bad. Let’s say that we also need the Sprint a little to collect data for the race, but if it was done for greater safety, I’m pretty pissed off for my conditions.”

The only negative aspect is that you won’t have the Sprint references, which from this year is very useful for understanding how to behave in the race, which tires to choose and what strategy to implement: “I’m in good shape with the tyres, but everything it will depend on the temperature. If it’s as hot as today, it will be tough on the soft. But if tomorrow is a little cooler, you can also risk the soft. But without even doing the Sprint, where you usually use the soft and see how it goes, that feedback will be missing. I will copy Martin and Bagnaia! If they make a mistake, I will have made a mistake too, otherwise not!”.

“The bike rides quite similar to last year. It must be said that in 2022 I set these times in qualifying, while now I set them at the end of the first day. So I’m already a little faster. But, in fact, it’s only the first day, so we also need to settle down a bit in terms of setting and driving. Therefore I am satisfied with this day”, concludes Bezzecchi.

Read also: