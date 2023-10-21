After the Mandalika weekend, Marco Bezzecchi expected to struggle less in Australia, but the Phillip Island weekend is proving to be tougher than expected. In addition to the physical pain, the Mooney VR46 rider is having difficulty with the bike and in today’s race he was unable to perform the stoic feat that we saw him do less than a week ago.

Sixth at the finish line, Bez was the author of a defensive race, in which, however, at the end he had a flash that allowed him to captain the second group ahead of Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia and Jack Miller’s KTM. Certainly different from the Bezzecchi we are used to, at the end of the race he acknowledged that he had struggled: “I’m a bit tired physically. I expected to suffer, but here I expected less. Instead I’m in difficulty, I lack a bit of strength. My right arm and shoulder hurt, plus I’m not really comfortable with the bike and this complicates everything a bit because it becomes even more physical to ride.”

Despite the difficulties, the Mooney VR46 team driver managed to manage the tire as best as possible, even lapping with the times of the leaders in the final laps. This fact does not entirely console him, however, because he is aware that he can do more, and this is what he expected: “It doesn’t change anything for me to know that I am the first of the others. My balls are spinning anyway. The race was decent, neither good nor bad. I honestly wanted to do a little more. I struggle at the beginning to make the bike turn, I can’t enter the corners strongly and I tend to put a lot of stress on the front tire”.

“At the beginning, when I saw that I couldn’t turn very well in the fast corners I had to try to manage myself a little earlier than expected and this didn’t help because the others went away a bit. Then in the end, having managed so early, the tires felt very good and I was even lapping faster than the leaders. But now it was of no use and I also had to manage myself physically for the entire race and it wasn’t very easy”, explains Bezzecchi.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Tire management was fundamental, as was the choice. These two factors negatively influenced Jorge Martin’s race, effectively rewarding those who had mounted the average. Unlike the Pramac rider, who collapsed right at the end for choosing the soft tyre, Bezzecchi found himself more at ease in the final laps, when the tire dropped: “I felt good when the tire dropped a little, especially the rear. I had trouble with the front straight away, maybe I stressed it too much. The one at the back was fine, but when it dropped I felt better. It’s strange, but that’s how it is.”

The Sprint still remains to be raced and then we fly to Thailand to complete the first of the two hat-tricks. If less than twenty days ago it seemed that Bezzecchi would have to be a spectator at this first triptych, he instead turned out to be a great protagonist, but the spotlight and the glory are of little interest to Bez: “Leaving for Indonesia, I knew it would be a tour de force. I did it because for me it’s better to stay on the bike and not waste time.”

“We saw it with many riders like Enea, who missed a few races and fell behind. My goal wasn’t to come and be a hero, but to stay on the bike and regain my strength. I knew the pain would be there and I would suffer, but I don’t care. I will be lucky enough to have Cristian who will give me a hand, I talk to Doctor Porcellini and my trainer Carlo every day. In the end, the staff that works with me does a great job. I have to try to recover as best I can, I’ll struggle, but never mind,” he concludes.

