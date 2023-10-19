Still recovering from the collarbone operation, Marco Bezzecchi shows up in Australia after the stoic feat of Mandalika less than a week ago. Even though he was just back from surgery, he had an incredible weekend, going from an uncertain presence to notable results.

The post-race, however, made itself felt on Monday, when it was already time to fly to Australia, where the second stage of the hat-trick takes place this weekend: “The weekend and the week were not easy for me, because it was a tour de force. But everything went well, fortunately. On Monday I was really sick after the race, but fortunately we came directly here and I was able to work immediately with the physiotherapist and now it’s better.”

The Mooney VR46 team driver worked on his shoulder to be able to arrive on Friday in better conditions. However, on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix he knows that he will bring with him some pain: “I think the shoulder will still hurt a little because it is fresh and putting pressure on it weekend after weekend won’t be the best. But it will certainly be better than at the beginning of last weekend.”

“I felt the pain, it was there during the race,” explains Bez. “After the Sprint the stress on the shoulder was important, but also in general on the muscles of the neck, the arm, the chest. Everything hurt. When I got here, I tried to do treatments as much as possible to try to improve the situation and I think it has improved.”

Phillip Island is considered one of the most beautiful tracks in the world, but it is certainly not an easy track, especially if you tackle it when you are not in top physical shape: “Changing direction is not easy, it is stressful for the muscles and this part of the body. I don’t know, strong speed and less braking can help me, but it’s also true that there are very fast corners and this is a challenge in physical terms. But I’m in better condition than last week.”

“It’s a track that I’ve always liked a lot. I have never been on the podium in any class, so I hope this is the right year”, continues Bezzecchi. “Now I can’t wait to get on the bike! You will certainly have to be a little more careful than normal, but try to make as few discounts as possible. It’s not easy, but let’s see what comes out. Tire wear is very high, so you can’t push too hard during the race, you have to be a little stronger to make a difference. For example, Rins who won last year, perhaps could have left, but he didn’t want to exaggerate.”

Ducati itself hasn’t won at Phillip Island since 2010, when Casey Stoner triumphed in front of his fans. Could this be the right year to break the Rossa’s fast in Australia? “This is a track where you don’t switch off and start again, Ducati has braking as its strong point. Here it makes less of a difference and perhaps the more fluid bikes like the Suzuki or Yamaha were, fill the gap they have on the tracks where you break away and start again strong. But I think the bike is good here too. Did Ducati win with Stoner last time? I don’t care about these statistics. If I win I’m happy, but it doesn’t change anything for me. The important thing is to try to win. Then it’s certainly nice to be compared to Stoner or even Valentino, but it’s just one more thing that I would definitely look at later. First I would try to win.”

