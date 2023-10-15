Marco Bezzecchi could almost be called heroic for what he did this weekend in Mandalika. Just 7 days ago, the driver of the Mooney VR46 was under the knife of Doctor Porcellini, who had to stabilize the fracture of his right collarbone suffered in an accident that occurred at the Tavullia Ranch.

At that moment it seemed that the Rimini native couldn’t even leave for Indonesia. Instead, not only did he do it, but he was also the protagonist of an excellent weekend: running through the pain, he took home third place in the Sprint and fifth in the long race. Important results also for his championship, in which he always occupies third place, 63 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia. Which says how fundamental his determination to be there at all costs was.

“I’m happy. It wasn’t easy, but it was a weekend in which I managed to defend myself well and gain some points on Binder and also on Martin. Considering that I shouldn’t even have left for Indonesia, I’m very happy”, he said. said Bezzecchi, tracing a positive balance of the weekend spent on the island of Lombok.

He then went on to talk about his race today, in which he was forced to come back at the end after a not particularly brilliant start: “At the beginning I was a bit conservative and the problem is that in today’s MotoGP when you are in the first laps, the others use you like a punching bag. So I found myself a little too far behind for what my plans were. But I didn’t panic and I also managed the tires quite well, because I knew that it would It was useful to keep a bit of grip for the end and it paid off.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

From a physical point of view, the weekend was probably more demanding than it might have seemed from the outside: “I have to say that physically I was missing something, not exactly in my collarbone, but in the whole area around there, and for some overtaking there I put in a little more than I would have liked. I really couldn’t do more than that, but I’m very happy. Hopefully we can recover a little in these days before Phillip Island. It won’t be easy, but we’ll do the best job possible with Cristian, our physiotherapist, and I will try to arrive in Australia a little better.”

And the way his garage welcomed him at the end of the race, almost as if he had achieved a victory, was almost touching: “This morning I told the guys that I needed them to cheer me on every lap, because I was doing a great job. effort. Every time I crossed the finish line I saw them on the wall very excited and it was nice when I returned to the garage. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to fully enjoy it, because I was really tired… But I thank them as always, because they are fantastic “.

Yesterday the Italian was prophetic, predicting the reaction of Pecco Bagnaia, winner today after eighth place in the Sprint: “I hope Martin doesn’t resent me, but it’s normal. I’m happy for Pecco and I’m sorry for Jorge. They’re both very strong and in Australia they will still be there up front. I hope to be there with them too.”

In checks carried out after the race on tire pressures, values ​​lower than those imposed by Michelin were detected on four bikes. Among these there was also that of Bezzecchi. However, as this was his first infringement, Marco only received a warning. The same goes for Aleix Espargaro, Franco Morbidelli and Raul Fernandez, all fined for the same infringement.

