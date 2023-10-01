Marco Bezzecchi entered the Japanese Grand Prix with great expectations, but left Motegi without any podiums. In Sunday’s race, the Mooney VR46 rider lost third position to Marc Marquez, who made an overtaking move which later proved decisive given the interruption of the race. Bez ends the weekend with a fourth position, which distances him from the championship fight.

The rain undoubtedly messed up the plans of all the riders and there were moments of fear. At the start, in fact, Bezzecchi risked a collision with Pecco Bagnaia, running into a small contact with Johann Zarco and Maverick Vinales, the latter ending up on the ground: “Unfortunately we did the warm up in somewhat particular conditions, I wanted to try one thing about the bike, but I couldn’t understand anything, so I didn’t try anything and in the race I went back to yesterday’s bike.”

“On the grid I could see it was dripping, so I knew it was going to rain. The start wasn’t bad, but at the first corner he started behind me and I almost grazed Pecco. If I took it we would go on a flight! So I bounced off of someone else, I don’t know who he was. I’m sorry, but I couldn’t do it differently,” explained the Mooney VR46 driver in reference to the start.

There are not many races that Marco Bezzecchi has contested in the wet and today, for the first time in his career, he experienced the thrill of flag-to-flag. The debut with the bike change during the race exhilarated him and he is very satisfied with how it turned out: “First flag-to-flag of my life, it was a lot of fun. The bike change went very well for me, in fact I recovered a few positions.”

“I’m happy in the wet, I was going quite fast, even in terms of electronics and everything else I was fine. Except that I started having problems with the screen and I couldn’t see anything anymore. Nobody saw because it was tiring with the spray, but I had some problems and lost a bit. In fact, Marquez passed me, after two laps they gave the red flag and I immediately understood that I had missed the podium.”

Despite the indications about the restart, Bez was already clear that it could not continue. Therefore, he understood that he had lost hopes of getting on the podium: “I knew they would make us start again, but it was of no use. It was dark and there was a foot of water, but where did we want to go? If you’re not first, you’re going a little blind. I had a wet visor put on on the grid, because I knew that in the event of a flag-to-flag at least the helmet was dry, but the wet visor was.”

At the end of the Japanese Grand Prix, Bezzecchi is still third in the championship but slips to -54 behind leader Bagnaia. He doesn’t see himself out of the title fight yet, but he feels he’s not among the favourites. According to the Mooney VR46 driver, only Jorge Martin and Pecco will compete for the world championship, even if he doesn’t see a clear favorite between the two: “Title? Not definitely out, but right now Jorge and Pecco are objectively more protagonists. I’m a little more late. There isn’t a favorite between the two in my opinion.”

