The news that Mooney VR46 had hoped could be denied in some way, unfortunately, was instead confirmed: Marco Bezzecchi’s title hopes in the 2023 MotoGP season are almost definitively over.

The rider from Romagna crashed on Saturday at the Tavullia Ranch, where together with his colleagues and friends he was spending a Saturday of training and fun in view of the challenge that the MotoGP will face in Indonesia next weekend.

Yesterday evening the first rumors began to circulate regarding the accident suffered by ‘Bez’ and the medical examinations carried out this morning highlighted the fracture of the right collarbone, which was immediately operated on at the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit at UNIMORE by Professor Porcellini.

“Successful operation for Marco Bezzecchi, under the knife this morning to reduce the fracture in his right collarbone. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team driver crashed yesterday in the usual training session at the Motor Ranch in Tavullia”, reports the team’s official press release.

“Marco reached the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit at UNIMORE where the team coordinated by Professor Porcellini performed the operation to reduce the lesion. The operation, which lasted an hour and a half, had a positive outcome Marco will begin the rehabilitation process immediately: his return to the track will be evaluated in the next 48 hours.”

For the Tavullia team it’s a bad tile because not only does Bezzecchi find himself stopped when he was still in the mathematical race to win the World title, but also deprived of both of his boys given the previous KO that had put Luca Marini out of action in India .

At this point it will be necessary to understand what solutions the team directed by Team Principal Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci and associates will adopt to deploy their Ducatis, which are currently stopped in the pits with no one able to ride them.

The calendar includes six Grands Prix within the space of just seven weeks, so there isn’t even material time to hope for a peaceful recovery for Bezzecchi and Marini.

