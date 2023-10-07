It was supposed to be a simple Saturday of training at the Ranch, but today risks being the end of the line in the title race for Marco Bezzecchi. According to what colleagues at GPOne.com report, the driver of the Mooney VR46 was the victim of an accident in which he suffered a bad blow and a broken collarbone is also suspected.

For the moment everyone within the Tavullia team is silent, but it is clear that if the diagnosis were to be confirmed it would be a terrible blow for the Rimini driver, currently third in the world championship standings, 54 points behind world leader Pecco Bagnaia and 51 points behind Spaniard Jorge Martin.

Also because the collarbone fracture in most cases requires surgery to be stabilized, which would make it almost impossible for him to get on track in the first stage of the Asian triple, scheduled for next weekend in Indonesia.

Among other things, there couldn’t have been a worse time to get injured, because now we’re entering a period that will see six Grands Prix all packed into the space of just seven weeks, so there’s not even time to try to recover with calm.

Before having a clearer picture of the situation, however, we will have to wait for the next few hours to understand the severity of the injury and any recovery times.

