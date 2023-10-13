Marco Bezzecchi got the green light from the doctors to complete the weekend of the Indonesian Grand Prix, after returning to the track just five days after the operation on his right collarbone which was necessary due to the fracture suffered in an accident last Saturday at the Tavullia Ranch.

The Mooney VR46 rider remained undecided until Wednesday about the possibility of leaving for Mandalika and arrived at the circuit this morning, just in time to undergo the mandatory check-up with the MotoGP doctors, who deemed him fit to race. track in the first free practice session.

The outcome of the operation carried out by Dr. Porcellini’s team was positive, but things went even better than expected, because the Rimini native was able to set the fifth fastest time, although about seven tenths off the best time of the season. another Ducati by Jorge Martin.

But not only that, because Marco also crashed at turn 11 at the end of the session, also ending up rolling in the gravel. Despite this, he got up on his own and was quickly taken back to the garage, where the medical director of the World Championship, Doctor Angel Charte, was waiting for him and was able to immediately see that there had been no worsening of his conditions. he.

Once the session was over, Bezzecchi then showed up again at the medical centre, where the doctors cleared him to continue for the rest of the weekend without having to undergo any further checks.

When DAZN asked team manager Pablo Nieto about the risk of worsening his injury, he said: “The chance to fight for a title is worth the risk. Or at least that’s how he sees it. At the moment we’re looking at it from afar.” , but you never know it can be decided by one or two points.”

Read also: