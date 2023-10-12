After the second part will end with a very open ending we are looking forward to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Although the release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed, the creative team behind the film has shed new light on what we can expect. Surprisingly, they have compared the upcoming film to 1998’s The Parent Trap. What mysteries lie hidden in Miles Morales’ next adventure?

The last time we saw Miles, he was trapped in a dangerous situation. Marauder from Earth-42, who is actually Miles G. Morales, had taken control of the situation, as the spider traveled to Earth-1610, resulting in there being no Spider-Man to stop the villains. Miles found himself in the difficult position of becoming a vigilante like his uncle Aaron.

Those responsible for the film give the first details.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

In a recent interview with Empire, franchise writers and producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, along with director Joaquim Dos Santos, revealed exciting details about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. They revealed that at first, they had not planned the third film when they were working on the second. In fact, an earlier version of the sequel focused more on “the alternate Miles and basically what is now the end of the movie.” This idea was based on the original concept of the film.

Dos Santos mentioned that the story also included “some elements of You to London and I to California,” which now appears to be the main focus of the third film.

For those who are not familiar with You to London and I to California, it is a story in which two identical twin girls separated at birth are reunited years later. Driven by curiosity about each other’s lives, they switch places to experience their twin’s life. In this context, does it mean that Miles G. will travel to Earth-1610 and take the place of his double? It’s an intriguing possibility, though there is one hurdle, since as far as we know, he’s impotent.

Despite the desire to see how they resolve everything, we will not see Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in theaters before 2026. However, once the Hollywood strike ends, work on the film will continue.

Meanwhile, the sequel is now available for fans who want to explore more of Miles Morales’ adventures. In this film, Miles meets other Spider-People on an exciting journey through the Multiverse, facing new threats and defying expectations of what it means to be a true hero.

Are you looking forward to seeing Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.