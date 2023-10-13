After a long wait of almost 10 years, the live-action Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is very close to reaching theaters in Mexico and the rest of the world. Fans already want to know all the mysteries that this production hides, but spoilers could ruin the most exciting surprises.

JonnyBlox, one of the best-known informants in the FNAF community, took to his social networks to warn his followers that, apparently, spoilers for the feature film starring actor Josh Hutcherson have already begun to emerge.

We must remember that the film directed by Emma Tammi will arrive in our country at the end of October, so we are just a few weeks away from the official premiere. Although the nature of the spoilers is unknown, they may reveal story details and other surprises that fans want to discover on their own.

How to avoid spoilers for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

Although dealing with leaks can be complicated, there are very useful tools and options that will allow fans to avoid annoying spoilers and avoid spoiling the most interesting surprises of the film while browsing the Internet.

First, users can hide words to prevent related posts from appearing on Twitter. To do so, you just have to go to Settings and Privacy, click on Security, select the Mute option and choose the terms you want to block.

Of course, it is recommended to mute keywords like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Mike Schmidt, FNAF, Foxy, Bonnie, Cupcake, etc.

For people who still want to read Five Nights at Freddy’s posts and don’t want to hide keywords, it is recommended to ignore the comments section of the posts. At the end of the day, there can always be a malicious person who shares an image or text that reveals a secret. If they identify someone like that, they can block them as well.

Finally, it is recommended to install browser extensions such as Video Blocker for YouTube or Spoiler Protection 2.0, which allow you to block keywords to prevent content related to those topics from appearing on the video platform or the internet in general.

At LEVEL UP we will not share spoilers for this live-action adaptation.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will have many secrets

It is normal for people to be afraid of finding a spoiler while browsing the internet. At the end of the day, it has already been confirmed that this film will have many surprises that are intended to excite fans of the video games created by Scott Cawthon.

Director Emma Tammi assured that the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s will have a secret character who did not appear in the promotional trailers. On the other hand, she stated that there will be many references, some more obvious than others.

The FNAF film will have easter eggs and fanservice

But tell us, are you excited about this project? Will you see it in the cinema? Let us read you in the comments.

