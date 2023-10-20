This video created by Unreal Engine 5 shows how easy it is now to spread disinformation with images of war and conflict that are not real, but CGI.

Unreal Engine 5the new version of the Epic Games graphics engine that has been available for a year and a half, is so realistic and so easy to use that photorealism is now within the reach of anyone with a little time and cunning.

We’ve already written a lot about such spectacular uses of Unreal Engine 5 that it’s scary: “body cam” games that look like they were actually recorded with cameras (like Unrecord) or demos like this fire that look real.

Beyond the great possibilities for the development of more realistic video games than ever (or the creation of CGI for movies), Unreal Engine 5 opens up a more worrying possibility: that it be used to generate false images that pass off as hoaxes.

Look at this clip of a car burning in the middle of a street. At first glance anyone would say that it is a real video of violent protests. But no, it has been done with Unreal Engine 5.

In fact, in the comments many users think that the only CGI thing is the car, the street is a real background recorded on video. If it’s true, it’s as easy as placing the burning car asset, which integrates perfectly.

Look how the smoke reacts when you place an obstacle on top… All that, calculated in real time by the graphics engine itself.

Fifth generation warfare, more dangerous than ever with Unreal Engine 5

The documentary filmmaker who shared the clip, Lauren Southern, believes that this video shows the appearance that will have the fifth generation wara term used to describe a type of “non-military” warfare, based on disinformation, social manipulation, cyberattacks and artificial intelligence.

In the last year for war in ukraine It has happened several times that personalities and media have confused computer-created images as images of real war. With a new armed conflict in Israel and Palestine, the possibilities of misinformation increase… and in fact since it happened last week with the Arma 3 video game.