Economic growth, yes but it depends on the geopolitical situation. Kpmg’s CEO Outlook 2023 survey

The CEOs of the world’s largest companies have clear ideas about the future of the economy. Three out of four (73%) declare themselves “confident” about growth prospects for the next three years and they are betting a lot on the new frontier ofArtificial intelligence. In fact, 70% of top managers believe that – beyond the ethical implications still rather ambiguous – are an excellent investment to bet on.

To counteract this momentum towards the future, however, there is also one trend of “return” to pre-pandemic organizational models for 64%, while the percentage who say they are in favor of encouraging a return to the office through bonuses, raises or promotions rises to 87%. These are some of the most relevant results that emerged from the ninth edition of KPMG’s CEO Outlook, which was conducted on a sample of 1,325 CEOs of companies with an annual turnover between $500 million and $10 billion, of 11 different geographic markets and as many industrial sectors.

Read also: Sharing mobility, leap in turnover in 2022. Milan is the third in Europe

According to the professionals involved, the real sword of Damocles on the future of economic growth remains the current geopolitical situation due to the fragmentation of the international order and the potential associated risks. Specifically, what worries the majority of CEOs would be the impacts of these issues on companies’ supply chains and operational processes.

In parallel, there is another issue that inhibits the near future. In fact, over three quarters of CEOs (77%) say that the increase in interest rates and the tightening of monetary policies could put growth at risk or prolong the threat of a global recession. Furthermore, more than three in four CEOs (77%) believe that the inflationary pressures will likely have a negative impact on the growth of your organization.

Read also: Progetto Benessere Italia jumps into “Sella”: 49% of the big chemical company acquired

Focusing on the focus of AI, it emerges that the topic is central in the boards of directors and is among the investment priorities: 70% of CEOs say they want to invest in generative artificial intelligence solutions. The majority (52%) of them expect to see a return on investment in a three-to-five year horizon. When it comes to generative artificial intelligence, ethical issues are the main risk in the opinion of the majority of CEOs (57%). CEOs are also concerned about implementation costs (55%), regulation and lack of technical expertise (50%).

ESG increasingly at the center of corporate strategies: almost 70% of CEOs declare that they have incorporated ESG criteria into their business as a tool for creating value. The CEOs are, however, also aware that it will take a few years to record an effective economic return from ESG investments, while in the next three years the main benefit will be linked to the improvement of customer relationships, reputation and M&A strategies. Overall there is also an awareness of having to do more: 68% of interviewees declare that the progress achieved with respect to ESG issues does not yet satisfy the needs of stakeholders and shareholders.

Subscribe to the newsletter