There is nothing more annoying than headphones that crush your ears or make you feel hot in the summer. We invest a lot of time and money thinking about what we are going to play or the graphics card we will install to play, but very little in the peripherals, which is what matters most.

You will not only love these Thrustmaster headphones aesthetically if you like the world of motorsport and Formula 1, but they are also very comfortable, insulate like construction helmets and are now reduced by 30%.

Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari

The best of all is that they are very similar to the original ones used by the Formula 1 team itself to isolate the noise of the engines and communicate by radio. Aesthetically they are beautiful and sound very good thanks to their 50 mm drivers.

Obviously, they are closed helmets and they isolate any outside noise very well even though they do not have active noise cancellation.

Of course, if you have a big head, they can hurt you. All headphones designed to isolate you, such as construction headphones and those used in Formula 1, have to tighten to seal well and insulate. The pads, being so large, will not press on your ears, which would be the worst, but only on your head. But it is a warning in case you are somewhat delicate in this aspect and prefer open or in-ear ones.

The other advantage is that they sound quite good, especially for playing, since thanks to the size of their drivers the bass can be especially defined and forceful. Shooting games and those with explosions sound very good in this type of headphones, although they are somewhat worse for listening to classical music or movies than open headphones. Although this is ultimately a matter of taste.

We have to say, however, that they are good headphones if, in addition, you especially like their design and style and want multi-use wired headphones that can be used for PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC… If you don’t love the design, you would do well to get hold of them HyperX Cloud IIwhich cost the same, and are more resistant to shocks and daily use than these Thrustmasters.

However, for what they cost now with the sale, these headphones are not only beautiful in both shape and color, but they insulate and sound good. Take advantage of the offer on Amazon and get them for only 69.99 euros.

