Voice of Sumatra – Exposure to blue light from smartphones and tablets can cause premature puberty. Medical Daily in its report revealed that exposure to blue light can affect the eyes, increase the risk of cancer, and affect the sleep-wake cycle.

Early puberty is a condition when a child reaches puberty earlier than the age they should. This condition can be influenced by a number of factors such as infection, hormonal problems, tumors and brain injury.

In their research, researchers examined 18 female mice. Next, the researchers divided them into three equal groups: a control group, a group with six hours of blue light exposure, and a group with 12 hours of blue light exposure.

“The first signs of puberty occurred significantly earlier in both groups exposed to blue light, and the longer the duration of exposure, the earlier the onset of puberty,” said the researchers, reported by Antara, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Also read: Check out these tips for choosing high heels to keep them comfortable when worn

They observed a decrease in melatonin levels, an increase in reproductive hormones (estradiol and luteinizing hormone) and physical changes in the ovarian tissue of mice exposed to blue light, indicating the onset of early puberty. Mice exposed to blue light for 12 hours showed signs of cell damage and inflammation in their ovaries.

“For the first time, we found a direct link between blue light exposure and precocious puberty in male mice,” said Dr. Aylin Klnç Uurlu, the study’s lead researcher.

“Our findings align with our previous research in female mice, which also showed similar effects, thus providing a more comprehensive view of how blue light can affect puberty in male and female mice,” he continued.

Although the same results cannot be confirmed in humans, these findings suggest that blue light is a risk factor for early puberty.

“Because this was a study in mice, we cannot be sure that these findings will be replicated in children, but these data suggest that exposure to blue light may be considered a risk factor for precocious puberty,” he said.

Also read: 26th birthday, here are 3 Xianxia dramas starring Guo Junchen