After a particularly complicated year in 2020 due to the coronavirus, 2021 made it clear that the Mexican beer industry is one of those that contributes to the growth of the country and Jalisco. And now comes a time of intense growth.

In 2021, beer was consolidated as the main agro-industrial export product with 5,618 million dollars. A figure that represented 23 percent of Mexico’s agroindustrial exports.

Our country exports to more than 180 nations, although the main markets for national beer are the United States (81%), Guatemala and Chile (both with 2% each), Australia (1.3%) and the United Kingdom (1.0% ). In 2021, beer production was 134.7 million hectoliters, 13.5 percent more than in 2020.

Among the main beer companies in the country, Grupo Modelo, Heineken México, Cervecería Minerva, Cerveza Fortuna, Baja Brewing, Cervecería de Colima and Cerveza Cinco de Mayo stand out, among others that manufacture this drink industrially and by hand.

And the country’s beer industry hopes that by the end of the year it can recover its growth rate recorded before the pandemic.

According to Karla Siqueiros, general director of Cerveceros de México, currently the outlook looks positive for the market.

“The industry is recovering its dynamism, the positive growth trend that existed before the pandemic. We are waiting for the data from the last quarter of the year to say with certainty that we are already there, that we are already returning to growth levels,” he commented.

In 2020, during the most critical months of the pandemic, the beer industry faced the historic closure of some of its plants. The measure, although temporary, caused a slowdown in the production of this drink.

Added to this problem was that in some parts of the country the dry law was implemented, which prohibits the sale of alcohol at certain times or dates.

For example, according to Siqueiros, for some stores or small businesses, the marketing of beer represents between 30 and 40 percent of total sales.

“Prior to the pandemic we were at five percent annual growth, and with COVID-19 we grew 4.8 percent in 2021. We were closed for two months, the industry had never stopped, plus the restrictions on sales, the dry laws, the traffic lights. ; “All this that we no longer want, we don’t want it to return,” said Siqueiros.

Among the main producers of malting barley, raw material for beer, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Puebla, State of Mexico, Durango, Zacatecas, Querétaro, Michoacán and our Entity stand out.

Jalisco leads the movement

The growth of craft beer in our State in recent years has caused Jalisco to currently be the leader in the production and marketing of this drink.

According to estimates by the Mexican Brewers Association (Acermex), around 20 percent of the total craft beer produced in the country is produced in Jalisco, which last year exceeded 370 thousand hectoliters.

Around 1,400 craft breweries operate in the country, of which it is estimated that 100 operate in Jalisco. Other notable entities in this field are Baja California, Mexico City, Nuevo León and Quintana Roo.

The highlight is that the largest production of hectoliters is carried out in Jalisco where factories such as Minerva, Fortuna, Cielito Lindo, Loba, La Blanca, Corazón de Malta, Cola Blanca, California Brewing, Irrestricta, Santa Sabina and Colombo, among others, have rebounded. and some have even become maquiladoras for other brands.

Manufacturers assure that the growth in craft beer production is due to consumer acceptance, the arrival of new brands on the market and the acquisition of craft brands by large breweries.

“We have leadership at the volume level. I think that something that helped a lot was the antitrust lawsuit that we filed against Heineken México and Grupo Modelo and that in 2012 the resolution was given where they took away their exclusivity contracts and allowed other brands to enter and that is something that helped a lot to the boom of craft beer,” says Jesús Briseño, founder of Cervecería Minerva.

Briseño recognizes that despite the growth of craft beer in Mexico, there is still a lack of penetration since it barely has a share of close to 1% in the beer market.

“I believe that the price factor, caused by the IEPS that we have, continues to make it difficult to reach a larger market in the craft beer market compared to other countries. We have a lot of potential, but the issue of price continues to be a barrier to the consumer.” , I note.

Craft beer makers are also challenged by increases in raw materials that have skyrocketed by up to 30 percent in the past year.

IEPS stops further expansion of craft beer

Although craft beer has registered good growth in recent years, its expansion could be greater if it were not for the fact that the proposal to reduce the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) remains stuck in the Congress of the Union.

Currently, craft beer pays 26.5% of the IEPS, but there is an initiative that has been stuck for a long time that sought to lower the tax to 5 percent.

Cristina Barba, director of the Mexican Brewers Association (Acermex), commented that this tax puts this sector at a disadvantage since it increases the cost of the product.

“The IEPS is definitely a great enemy for the development of craft beer because it is precisely produced in small volumes and is heavily loaded in our unit product and so we do not go for industrial volumes. This means that the IEPS affects us more compared to other industrialized beers,” he indicated.

Barba assured that there is great interest from the large beer groups in not changing the collection formula, which is why the initiative remains stuck.

Despite this tax, in 2021 craft beer recorded a growth of 11% compared to the previous year and in 2022 the growth rate was close to 12 percent.

“These last few years have been good, we had a 25% pandemic here, the truth is that the pandemic made us grow due to the shortage of industrialized beer, craft beer benefited,” he acknowledged.

The director of Acermex notes that “marketing is also a challenge, being able to sell to the final consumer and make them aware of the cost of our product.”

He clarified that the monopolistic practices of the two large beer groups continue to exist, but due to a rapprochement with the Federal Competition Commission, this type of activity was regulated.

Now both Grupo Modelo and Heineken México send letters every year stating that they are in favor of free competition and are committed to supporting craft beer.

He explained that new consumer trends favor this sector in a certain way, but they are still very far from reaching the levels that craft beer has in other markets such as the United States where they already have a 25% market share, while In Mexico it barely has 1 percent.

“It is precisely because the consumer pays for the product they are consuming, we have to raise consumer awareness much more because craft beer is more expensive than industrialized beer and that is our challenge,” he concluded.

