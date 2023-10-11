Hexworks, CI Games’ Spanish studio, shares the launch trailer for its new game, which arrives this Friday, October 13, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

We are approaching the end of this exciting 2023 in terms of releases. That means that the latest AAA games are just around the corner, as is the case with Lords of the Fallen, a sequel to the acclaimed game released by CI Games in 2014.

Nine years later, CI Games and the Spanish study Hexworks They are preparing to launch their particular Elden Ring. The comparison is appropriate, since their developments were practically parallel.

Despite not having a ”2” in the title, Lords of the Fallen is the sequel to that notable soulslike, although this time heads exclusively to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. He has all the ballots to be one of the covered ones in 2023.

In this action and role-playing game we put ourselves in the shoes of a chosen one, who is the only one capable of stopping the resurrection of the demon god Adyr in Mournstead.

However, what he doesn’t know is that Mournstead is fragmented into two parallel lands: on the one hand, the world of the living (Axiom)and on the other, the world of the dead (Threshold).

Divide and conquer

Above you can see the launch trailer for Lords of the Fallen, a game that will be available in a few days. Specifically, starting this Friday, October 13.

The most interesting mechanic of this soulslike is the duality of worlds. As we advance and defeat enemies, we will realize that we can alternate between the world of the living and the land of the dead.

All thanks to a mysterious lamp, which allows us to switch between Axiom and Umbral whenever we want. For the rest, all the dangers expected in a soulslike await us.

Get used to unexpected deaths, challenging combat, and long sleepless nights, because Lords of the Fallen it will be a good bone for any player.

The adventure, which will last around 30 hours (main plot), also offers a New Game Plus mode with certain unique elements, which encourage replayability.

The trailer also reminds us that these are the last days to pre-order the title, which is available in a single edition, a Deluxe edition (digital only), and the impressive collector’s edition.

Lords of the Fallen, developed by a Spanish studio, will hit stores this Friday, October 13, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Of course, remember that it will not be possible to run at 4K resolutions on consoles (but yes at 60 FPS)by decision of Hexworks and CI Games.