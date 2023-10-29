If Daniil has to return to Russia, he expects he will end up in prison. When the war against Ukraine started, he supported the Ukrainian army by sending money. According to Russian laws, that is enough to lock him up. The IND does not believe that Daniil is gay. “The biggest problem is that the IND thinks I can explain my feelings for men. I can’t explain my feelings to anyone. I’ve had a lot of fun with men, I’ve gone out, had sex with them, romantic encounters, we send each other messages and photos, but we don’t talk about feelings. I discovered that I have alexithymia (a personality trait that causes people who suffer from it to have difficulty expressing and understanding emotions and dealing with their emotions – ed.). I also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. I have all the symptoms.”