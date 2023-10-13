Champions who pay for betting? The man who hit the most hits in MLB history has asked to be readmitted to baseball 3 times. And others spent themselves on his behalf. No way

It’s time to call Pete Rose, not the Black Sox, baseball’s first major betting scandal. The eight Chicago White Sox players who sold out the 1919 World Series. They lost on purpose, because their owner didn’t pay them enough and blackmailed them by holding their contracts. So it’s not the best example, it fits Pete much better. That perhaps he has never bet on his team losing. But he bet, that’s for sure, and the following happened to him.

ONE OF THE BEST IN HISTORY – Pete Rose is the man who has hit the most hits in the history of MLB: 4256. The comparison with Silvio Piola, the man with the most goals in the history of Serie A, or with Pelé, Cristiano Ronaldo or whoever you want it doesn’t hold: because in football not all players are required to score, in baseball all players are required to hit validly. Maybe not the home run, and in fact Rose hit “just” 160, but valid yes. Pete, we agree, is also the one who played the most games in MLB: 3562. He was on the field from 1963 to 1986, winning 3 World Series, 2 with Cincinnati, one with Philadelphia. There would be no need to add anything else. All this to say that Rose was one of the greatest of all time. Like Gianluigi Buffon. With all due respect: none other than Tonali and Zaniolo.

BETTING – In 1989 it was discovered that Pete Rose was betting. The new commissioner of the MLB, Bart Giamatti (father of the actor Paul) opened an investigation. Sports Illustrated revealed it. He bet big sums, even 10,000 dollars a day, always on Reds matches. Others say never more than 2,000. But it matters little. In 1987 it is established that he bet on 52 matches of his team, of which he was player-coach that year. So with great ease of having access to the progress of the races themselves. For years it was taken for granted that Rose had NEVER bet on the Reds losing, always only on wins. Then, in 2002, some suspicions to the contrary emerged. A recent careful analysis of his management of relief pitchers supported the suspicions. But even this, for those who judged it, did not change the substance of things.

CONSEQUENCES – Rose was immediately banned from all MLB activities. He never went to court, in exchange he agreed to be ineligible for the Hall of Fame. For years his records also appeared nowhere. Now the MLB site reports his statistics and Baseball Almanac has put him back in first place in terms of hits, games and plate appearances. In 1997, 2003 and again in 2009, Rose himself made attempts to be reinstated in baseball. And others spent themselves on his behalf. But commissioner Bud Selig denied it all three times. Today Pete goes on TV, he explains how you should bat against this or that pitcher. He wrote an autobiography. In which he reiterates that he has NEVER bet on the Reds losing. He titled it in the most appropriate way possible: My prison without bars. The man who batted and outplayed everyone became like one of the eight ghosts who emerge from the Iowa cornfield in Field of Dreams. Like the eight Black Sox who had sold the World Series. Like them he had bet on baseball. And like them, for baseball, for the memory which is the very essence of baseball, it is as if it no longer existed.

