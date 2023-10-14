The Italian coach to RaiSport: “If you can’t resist these temptations, you have to use the intelligence to vent these needs in something that doesn’t disturb your profession”

“Footballers must know that they are famous people and that there are other types and other professions where one becomes equally famous by spying, by observing the behavior of famous people: profiting a little about what they do to get more advertising”. The Italian coach Luciano Spalletti, exclusively on RaiSport, spoke again today about the betting investigation which, among other things, led to the removal of Zaniolo and Tonali from the Italian training camp.

The Italian coach then added: “This is part of having knowledge of who you are and what context you live in. Because if you can’t be a person of value, if you can’t resist these temptations, at least you must use reasoning, the intelligence to vent these personal needs of yours in something that does not disturb your profession, your possibility of living an important life”.

October 14, 2023 (modified October 14, 2023 | 5:25 pm)

