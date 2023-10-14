The tsunami that is overwhelming Italian football is spreading: after Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo and yesterday the name of Roma’s Italian-Polish full-back was mentioned. Follow all the developments here

betting case: the latest news

Follow live all the latest news on the betting case that is shaking up Italian football. After the Juventus player Fagioli, former Milan player Sandro Tonali and former Giallorossi Nicolò Zaniolo, now at Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively, were also involved on Thursday. And yesterday Fabrizio Corona mentioned the name of Giallorossi Zalewski, who is not under investigation.

October 14 – 07:54

