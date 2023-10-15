Andrea Alemanno, teacher and spokesperson for Ipsos Italia: “We need a self-discipline code. It is wrong to limit communication on the legal market”

Alessio D’Urso

15 October – MILAN

Betting, illegal channels, gambling addiction. In a football system in which the prohibitions contained in the 2018 Dignity Decree have in fact been “circumvented” and in which the main problem is “communication”. Andrea Alemanno, professor at the Bicocca University of Milan and spokesperson for Ipsos Italia on sustainability, explains it.

Professor, the Decree prohibits gambling advertising, but those news sites that formally provide results contain a reference to other online betting sites in their names.

“One of the objectives of the Decree was to reduce the propensity to gamble and reduce excessive gambling. But pursuing the aim only with a communication ban was ultimately unrealistic. The flaw of the decree is that having greatly limited the possibility of communication to those who practice legal gaming, has also indirectly limited the possibility of making it clear that there is legal gaming and illegal gaming. Since the fight against the illegal market has been reduced due to lack of communication, today we have 4.4 million players in illegal channels, that is, 17% of 21 million bettors. And since the illegal turnover is 1.9 billion, if the bets had been made in a legal context, the State would have collected a billion. Like all decrees on such a complex topic, this also needed to be updated by analyzing its effects”.

Another channel is made up of the spaces dedicated to betting sites on TV: just advertising?

“Odds are a topic that makes the news, it is also useful for opinion makers. A form of communication that often brings those who are already inclined to do so into the game: it is indirectly a way of advertising, but it is not just advertising.”

Andrea Alemanno

Football clubs, precisely by virtue of the decree, have lost important sponsorships.

“Damage is looming, it is certain, but it depends on how one reacts. It has already happened with Formula 1 for cigarette advertising and in that case other forms of income were found. The most worrying aspect is that perhaps no a cultural debate on the topic has been generated following the decree”.

When selling the rights, could the League insert a clause on the commercials?

“Yes, but I don’t know what effect it could have. It is a private entity and its interests may not coincide with the interests of other entities in the supply chain and those of the State.”

Minister Abodi has announced that he wants to overcome the decree: what is the most effective solution?

“When the State wants to take responsibility for the damage caused by excessive and illegal gaming, it must impose clear logos to identify whether the site is legal or not and public control tools, for example by cross-referencing gaming account data and repressing illegal sites, also developing self-control tools for players. In Italy, 21 million play, gaming is a major entertainment industry. And to address the problems, all players should be involved: from consumers to the Revenue Agency. It would be useful arrive at a self-discipline code”.

Are millionaire footballers also vulnerable subjects?

“The problem is that two distinct categories of people play too much: those who need money and hope to change their lives, and those who love risk a lot and seek it regardless. Especially people from wealthy social classes, in whom we certainly find footballers, who can bear great losses. I agree with Aldo Serena’s statements on the subject. They are kids who risk living in a bubble isolated from reality: none of their families had that much money at that age. Only one greater vigilance on the individual can help.”

The pandemic seemed to have fueled gaming addictions, what is the discomfort today?

“Gaming is a good like all the others, in times of crisis it is reduced. However, for some marginal subjects the economic situation could encourage excessive gambling. Furthermore, there are people who, also thanks to technology, close themselves in a circle that adopts similar behaviour, as I believe is the case of the players involved in the investigation.”

October 15, 2023 (modified October 15, 2023 | 09:52)

