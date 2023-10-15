According to the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office, Nicolò would not have played for the Bianconeri: the reduced disqualification could arrive in the next few days

Mario Canfora

15 October – ROME

It’s a quiet Saturday in Via Campania. Lights off, there isn’t the usual coming and going of people crowding the FIGC offices. The classic calm before the storm, one might say. Because the next few days for the head of the Prosecutor’s Office, Giuseppe Chinè, will not be absolutely peaceful. He must have worked from home, the prosecutor, on the betting case. The file he has in his hands is quite large. Yesterday there were no sensational revelations to shake up the entire movement, but the situation remains extremely alert. The penalties, i.e. disqualifications, can be severe. Everything always revolves around article 24 of the Sports Justice Code which punishes players who place, directly or indirectly, “bets which have as their object results relating to official matches organized within the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA”. No football betting for footballers, this is the basis. Maybe basketball, maybe volleyball (always on legal platforms…), maybe other sports. But no, it can’t be done in football.

investigations

—

Nicolò Fagioli knows this well, and with his lawyers he must evidently have studied a strategy to get out of this story in the best possible way. Read, stay on foot, without football, only a few months. Hence he self-reported to the Prosecutor’s Office, admitting that he had bet on football and providing useful elements for the investigations. Maximum collaboration, as he filters from various sides, with Chinè having already listened to the Juventus midfielder several times. Names were mentioned, it was explained which sport was the object of the betting, the size of the betting and the (illegal) sites where the money was circulating. It now seems established that Fagioli admitted to having bet on football matches (there are also rumors of Serie A and Champions League), but never on those of Juventus. And this on a defensive level was a fundamental step to aim straight for a substantial discount on the sentence. Again in article 24 it is explained that “the violation of the ban on betting entails for the subjects of federal law the sanction of disqualification of not less than three years and a fine of not less than 25 thousand euros”. But for those who admit their faults, there is certainly a discount. Having ruled out the possibility of a 5-year disqualification for not betting on his own team, Fagioli’s objective was to reach a plea agreement before the referral to thus obtain a 50% reduction in the sentence. It is “advisable” to do so now, because if instead you negotiate between the referral and the first hearing the reduction is only by a third. And the strategy of collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office is therefore fundamental to obtain a cut, even a very significant one, in the initial sanction provided for by the Sports Justice Code. This request for a plea agreement now seems to be in the home stretch: if there are no problems it should be concluded by the end of next week.

system

—

While Marco Fagioli, Nicolò’s father, in a telephone interview given to Tg1, is quite shaken (“My son is an honest boy and a very good boy. What happened? I don’t know. It’s a difficult moment, try to understand” ), Codacons also intervenes in the matter, calling for “an immediate stop to television commercials on betting during football matches on public and private TV, putting an end to a very dangerous system, especially for younger people. Gambling addiction is a pathology that destroys the lives of families.”

the version

—

Returning to the next steps of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Chinè has meetings with Tonali and Zaniolo on his agenda: it is likely that they will be heard in the next few days. The former Roma player will have to confirm the version of recent days, that is, that he only played blackjack and poker on an illegal platform, among other things, claiming that he didn’t know that he was one. No bets on football, nor on Roma when he wore the Giallorossi shirt. If everything were confirmed before the Prosecutor’s Office, for sporting justice there would be no violation. Other names in play? For the moment everything is silent, but from the Turin investigation it is likely that the list could grow longer.

October 15 – 7.27am

