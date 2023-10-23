The former footballer and coach harshly attacked the players involved in the betting case

Il betting case shook the world of Italian football. Nicholas Beans he has already settled and so has Sandro Tonali is close to reaching an agreement with federal prosecutors. Among the many testimonies of closeness and support, however, there are also those who attacked the two players. The former player and coach, now commentator, Paolo Di Canio did not spare criticism towards the players involved.

THE ACCUSATION – “You are a**holes”, these are the words spoken by the former Juventus, Milan and Lazio striker. During the Sky Sport Club broadcast, the commentator then added: “If you bet on football you are empty, you are stupid. This attitude should not be justified. There are 3 billion things you can do. They cannot be justified.” And then he concluded: “Then there is a huge difference compared to before and when I was a footballer. Now the time has changed. When I played they would pick me up if I came home at 10.30pm. Now, however, the players are justified by their clubs.”