His wife Federica commented with very harsh words on the article in which her husband’s name appears

Nicolò Barella responded to an article that mentioned his name in the field of football betting. The Inter player’s response was loud and clear: “From a newspaper called “La Verità” you would expect more seriousness. The truth is that you are clowns. I have been silent for too long, despite everything I have read on my account. I have never liked gambling, let alone betting (especially on my job). The only thing I care about is protecting my daughters and my family from this shit. For this reason from today I will take legal action.”

The comment of his wife Federica

—

The Nerazzurri midfielder’s response was published on social media by his wife Federica, who wanted to add her own comment: “Now at least write something true… VULTURES”.