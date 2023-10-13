In addition to Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo, already in the register of suspects, the circle of players involved seems destined to widen

Giovanni Albanese

13 October – MILAN

There would be a second Juventus player (second tier) and at least a dozen other players at risk in the investigation for betting on unauthorized platforms. From the three who already appear on the register of suspects – Nicolò Fagioli, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo – the Turin mobile squad seized cell phones and tablets, in order to sift through the movements of the bets and chat conversations which could further extend the list of players involved. It would not be the central strand of the investigation opened a few months ago by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Piedmontese capital: the prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta wanted to shine the spotlight on a round of parallel, illegal betting through online platforms that acted as a gateway to money laundering or to those – evidently – he could not appear as a simple regular bettor. Among these, some footballers have appeared on the scene, who, not being able to focus on their discipline (according to article 24 of the Sports Code) now risk fines and disqualification also on a sporting level.

THE INVESTIGATION

—

Fagioli has already admitted to having bet on football and reported himself to the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office on August 30th. Tonali and Zaniolo were reached in Coverciano immediately after the hearing of Fabrizio Corona, who was heard by the Police as a person informed of the facts after the previews via social media and through his website Dillingernews. The acceleration of actions in the last few hours depended on the risk of a leak of information, which was not at all useful for the ongoing investigations and investigations. As from those of Fagioli, also from the devices of the two national players – who left the Italian retreat because they were not in “condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next few days” – other details could emerge useful for reconstructing the facts and identifying of the betting network. Juve is awaiting the conclusion of the investigations: for now Fagioli trains regularly, no other player has received notifications of investigations from the Police.

