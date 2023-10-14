loading…

Palestinians reject Israel’s ultimatum to leave Gaza ahead of a Zionist military ground offensive. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Mohammad (20) standing on the street outside a building that was destroyed by an airstrike Israel two days ago near the center of Gaza.

These Palestinians rejected Israel’s call to leave the Gaza Strip ahead of a ground attack by the Zionist military.

The call was addressed to more than 1 million Palestinians living in Gaza. Although some people heeded calls to leave, by Friday afternoon there was little sign of a mass exodus.

“Death is better than leaving (leaving Gaza),” said Mohammad, as quoted by AFP, Saturday (14/10/2023).

“I was born here, and I will die here, leaving it is a stigma,” he said.

With electricity cut off and food and water running low in the Palestinian enclave after a week of airstrikes and a complete Israeli blockade, the UN says Gaza’s civilians are in an impossible situation.

“The noose around the civilian population in Gaza is getting tighter. How can 1.1 million people move across a densely populated war zone in less than 24 hours?” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths wrote on social media.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said such a large-scale evacuation was a “tough order” but Washington would not waver from its allies’ decision to ask civilians to stay away.

“We understand what they’re trying to do and why they’re trying to do this—to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target,” he told MSNBC.

The northern half of the Gaza Strip includes the largest settlement in the Palestinian enclave.