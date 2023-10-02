Starfield continues to give a lot of talk! Bethesda’s future plans have been revealed and players have gone crazy.

Bethesda has a Starfield bombshell on its hands. Todd Howard has promised that the sci-fi video game will have more content in the coming years. The title, one of the most anticipated in recent times, will not die overnight. Players will be able to enjoy this video game for many years. So, we are in luck!

The revelation occurred in an interview given to Game Makers Notebook. In that interview, Todd Howard noted that Bethesda was known for creating games that players could enjoy “for a long time.” In his opinion, players look to titles they have had a long relationship with and then compare them to upcoming games, wondering if they will have the same “feel” or longevity. That’s what they want to achieve with Starfield. And that is what they have prepared for the future.

The possibilities with this video game are endless.

In this sense, Todd Howard pointed out that Bethesda anticipated the expectations that players would have in Starfield. For that reason, he put together a content plan that fans could look forward to. “People are wondering what this video game will look like in three months, six months, one year, two years, three years, four years, five years… We’ve learned that’s going to happen, so let’s prepare for it, make the most of it.” party and let’s accept it,” Howard said.

Bethesda has proven to be good with its added content. Most of its titles, such as Starfield, have had major DLC packs that expanded what players could do in the realms they found themselves on. They even offered them completely new places to immerse themselves in. One of the advantages of this franchise is that they could add content in almost any way and it would be relevant. For example, they could have something happen between the many factions in this universe, raising tensions and forcing players to choose a side and see what happens in the new story based on their choices.

