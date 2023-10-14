They say about Enzo Ferrari that, among his many lapidary phrases, he had two that could be engraved in gold letters: “aerodynamics is for losers who don’t know make engines” and “When you buy a Ferrari, you are paying for the engine. I give the rest for free.”

Whether or not it is true, it gives an idea of ​​what legacy the brand carries with it. A legacy, a history that the current Ferrari is completely changing to survive in a social and economic context very different from the one that Enzo Ferrari found himself in when he founded the brand that would bear his surname in 1947.

The world has changed and with it Ferrari, which has its strongest assets for the future in the hybrid, electric car and the SUV.

The new Ferrari

Now we are facing a new scenario. The European Union is pressing to significantly reduce polluting emissions on its soil. Although the green light has been given to sell vehicles with combustion engines that run on carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, after 2035, the objective is to reduce polluting emissions in the short and medium term.

At the moment, it seems that Euro 7 will be a much weaker legislation than expected, but supercar manufacturers have to continue making enormous efforts to reduce their emissions production. And that, in vehicles with huge engines, goes through a irremediable electrification of much of its range. As well as the sale of electric vehicles that do not add emissions to the firm’s average volume.

Safety obligations have required that, by regulation, a vehicle is much easier to drive than it was years ago. Despite its enormous power figures, whoever buys a Ferrari also buys a car with safety systems that sweeten the experience.

Gone are the times when you buy a Ferrari F40 It not only required money, but also hands and knowledge if one did not want to experience risky situations. At this time, it is evident that hundreds of horsepower can compromise inexperienced or careless hands but the risk is lower.

To all of the above we must add the tastes of the clients and the pressure from the rest of the companies. Although Ferrari has resisted for years, the public wants SUVs. And those from Maranello have had no choice but to give in with a half smile. Because even if the purists felt that Ferrari was bending the knee, at least the company is going to receive a huge amount of money to continue designing its most exclusive models.

Ferrari is not in the situation that Porsche experienced with its Cayenne but the sales volume has been such that it has had to close orders for its Purosangue so that the brand does not lose value. Although their starting price was close to 400,000 euros, the bubble created is such that they can now be seen second-hand for more than a million euros.

Everything indicates, therefore, that the 2023 figures will be historic. Two years ago, in 2021, Ferrari set a new sales record. Its 11,155 units placed on the market represented an increase of 22% compared to 2020 and, above all, 9.18% more than in 2019, when production was not yet affected by the coronavirus crisis. In 2022, with 13,221 sports cars placed on the street, the firm managed to raise its bar even further.

And with an electric supercar on the horizon for 2025, Ferrari sales are already flooded with electrified models. In the second semester, 43% of registrations were cars with this technology. Bloomberg, who echoes this data, predicts that Ferrari has underestimated the power of its hybrids, since in 2026 it expected that 55% of its sales would be represented by this type of vehicle. Three years ago it is already dangerously close to this figure.

Investors are also supporting the steps the company is taking. Since 2021, Ferrari’s share price has grown by 54% and has already achieved enormous success in markets such as China, while opening up to the female public that, until recently, was little more than token.

The economic newspaper also points out that there is a growing interest among millionaires in demanding supercars manufactured with a lower carbon footprint. For now, today’s Ferrari is more electric and kinder to its customers than decades ago. Everything indicates that they will continue down the same path. And the data proves them right.

