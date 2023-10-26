When choosing which mobile phone you want, there are many options to consider, whether you want it Android or iOS, whether it has 5G or not, whether it has NFC or not. That is the case that concerns us in this article. Surely the acronym NFC (Near Field Communication in English) is familiar to you, but perhaps you don’t know exactly what this technology is for.

To give you an idea, with it you can pay with your mobile phone, synchronize devices and much more. In this buying guide for mobile phones with NFC You will find a good selection of terminals for all budgets.

How to choose a good mobile phone with NFC





Choosing a model with or without NFC is important, because with it you can perform many useful functions on a daily basis, and especially for the future. NFC is a wireless technology which allows operations at very short distances, such as pay contactless with the mobile, but there are many more uses:

As we say, the most common use is to pay with your mobile phone wherever this form of payment is accepted, either with modern data phones or through apps such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. In this way, you will be able forget about physical debit or credit cards, and carry them on your smartphone. Most recent terminals have NFC. You can also identify yourself at the cashier without using a debit or credit card: Simply bringing your unlocked phone closer to it so that it can read the NFC chip will be enough for the ATM to recognize your card. It also serves as support to speed up the link of wireless devices, such as headphones and speakers, making it easier to detect between our gadgets for Bluetooth pairing.

Share WiFi key: Using an application like Trigger you can make the NFC tag of a router that has it be an activator of said key. This way you can automate it without having to enter the password manually. Instead of distributing contact cards, you can create an NFC tag with your name, phone number, address and social networks so that, when you scan them with your mobile phone, all that information appears. Although there are already models that integrate this type of technology, in the future, turning our mobile phone into our car key will be very common, since NFC can be integrated into the vehicle’s technology, so that, when coming into contact with the phone, you can unlock your doors or start the engine as if it were a key.





NFC technology works in two ways

Asset: in which both devices with an NFC chip generate an electromagnetic field and exchange information, such as a data exchange between two mobile phones.

Passive: in which there is only one active device and the other takes advantage of that field to exchange information, such as reading NFC tags on products.

One way to know if the terminal you want to buy has NFC, is look for that feature in its specificationsas well as the information will appear on the box or within the mobile settings.

Activate the NFC function on your mobile





Before activating NFC on your mobile, you have to take the operating system into account. On Android it can be easy, just by pressing the NFC option in the notifications menu. Although, in other versions of Android you may have to go to Settings > Wireless & Connections > More, where there should be an option to activate this technology.

The best NFC phones on the market

As we have already seen the importance of your mobile phone having NFC, we have selected the best mobile phones of each range, of various price ranges. In addition, you will be able to see mid-range and higher-end models for all budgets, so that they fit what you need.

Samsung Galaxy A54





This Samsung mobile has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED displaywith FullHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has the Exynos 1380 processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Its battery is 5,000 mAh and with 25 W fast charging. Its main rear lens is 50 MP, another 12 MP wide angle and a 5 MP macro, and the front camera is 32 MP. In terms of connectivity, it has 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. It is found on Amazon for 411.90 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A54

Xiaomi POCO F5





The POCO F5 Pro 5G is a terminal that has a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen, with FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It has the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, accompanied by 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. The battery is 5,000 mAh and with 67W charging. It has technology NFC. It is on sale at PcComponentes for 440 euros.

Xiaomi POCO F5

realme GT 2 Pro





The realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen, with 2K resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Its battery is 5,000 mAh and with fast charging at 65 W. Its main rear sensor is 50 megapixels, a 50 megapixel angle and a 40x optical magnification microlens. And its front camera is 32. It has NFC technology, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G connectivity. You can get it on Amazon for 479.99 euros.

realme GT 2 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Pro





The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has a 6.67-inch Quad Curved pOLED displaywith a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Its battery is 4,600 mAh with 125 W fast charging. And it has a triple rear camera with a 50 MP main sensor, 50 MP ultra wide angle/macro and 12 MP 2X telephoto lens, and its 60 MP front camera. MP. It also includes 5G connectivity, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. It is found on Amazon for 799 euros.

Google Pixel 8 Pro





The new Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED Displaywith a resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a Google Tensor G3 processor with a Titan M2 security chip, along with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Its battery is 5,050 mAh with 45 W fast charging. And this model includes a triple rear camera with a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra wide angle and a 48 M telephoto lens, and a 10. 5 MP. It has NFC technology. Now you can find it for 1,099 euros.

Xiaomi 13 Pro





This mobile has a 6.73” OLED curved screenwith 2K resolution and adaptive refresh rate from 120 Hz to 10 Hz. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Its battery is 4,820mAh, with 120W fast charging. And it has three 50 MP sensors (telephoto, main and wide angle), while the front one is 32 MP. In addition, it has 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. You can get it on the official Xiaomi website for 1,099.99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G





The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8 inch AMOLED screena QHD+ resolution (3,080 x 1,440), and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an Adreno 740 graphics card, with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Its battery is 5,000 mAh with fast wired charging at 45 W, and it can be charged wirelessly at 15 W. It has a 200 MP main sensor, a 12 MP angle lens and two 10 zoom lenses. And a 12 MP front camera. It includes the S-Pen, and in terms of connectivity, it offers 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. You can find it at MediaMarkt for 1,099 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

