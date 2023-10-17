We begin voting for the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards! Over the next few days we will be asking you for help so that, with your votes, you can help us choose the most outstanding devices of the year. Today we start strong, with some of your favorite categories: those that choose the best mobile phones of the year.

As usual, we have divided them into ranges based on price, and from this same article you can choose your favorites in all ranges. We will meet the winners at the awards gala that we will celebrate next November 15. Thanks for participating!

Best super high-end mobile

Within this category mobile phones compete more than 900 euros.

Use: If you are browsing from a mobile phone and the form is not visible to you, you can vote from here.

Best high-end mobile

Within this category mobile phones compete between 500 and 899 euros.

Best mid-range mobile

Within this category mobile phones compete between 250 and 499 euros.

Best entry-level mobile

Within this category mobile phones compete up to 249 euros.

Best folding mobile

For the voting system we use Google Forms, so in order to send your vote you need to be logged in to your Gmail (or Google) account in the browser, whether desktop or mobile, so that each reader can cast their vote. . Thank you.

How voting works

The mechanics of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are similar to previous editions and are divided into three phases:

Public vote: Over the next few days we will be publishing articles with our categories and the candidates selected by the Xataka team so that you, our xatakeros, can vote for your favorites.

Jury vote: With the finalists that the public has chosen, the Xataka jury and other technology experts will vote for those who are, in their view, the best devices.

Choice of winners: The jury’s votes will be combined with those of the public to choose the winners, who will be announced on November 15.

The selected candidates are devices that They have gone on sale in 2023 or will do so with a confirmed date before the end of the year. We also include those that were left out last year when they were announced after the Awards. We believe it is the best solution: unfortunately we cannot hold the gala on December 31 and our idea is that the Awards can serve as support in the purchasing decision for this last part of the year.

Vote in other categories

Over the next few days we will open voting in the rest of the categories of the Xataka NordVPN Awards. From here you can see all the categories in which you can already participate.

Thank you very much for participating!