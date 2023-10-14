If you are looking for an effective way to ensure your privacy online and access restricted content, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a valuable tool. Encrypt your connection and at the same time hide your IP address.

Its main purpose is to protect your privacy and security online. When you connect to a VPN, your Internet traffic is redirected through a remote server, hiding your IP address and making your online activity difficult to track.

Technology is used for various purposes, the main reason being that outsiders know what you do on the web. But on the other hand, it allows you to unblock geographically restricted content, such as websites or streaming services that are not available in your country.

In the same way, a VPN protects your data when you connect to public WiFi networks, which prevents possible security threats and information theft. It is for this reason that you should consider using it so that you can browse the web with complete security.

What is the best free VPN

If you want to protect your privacy and security online, you need a VPN that is trusted, secure, and offers the latest features. However, not all free options are the same with the same benefits.

Some have speed, bandwidth or server limitations. Others may simply compromise your security with invasive ads or malware.

It is for this reason that we have compiled 7 of the best free VPNs that you can use that offer good performancebut above all good protection at all times, and best of all without paying a single euro.

PrivadoVPN

If you are looking for a free VPN that offers security, speed and reliability, we recommend that you try PrivadoVPN. It allows you to browse the Internet with complete privacy and without restrictions.

Use the most advanced encryption technology to protect your data from hackers and spies. Additionally, it respects your anonymity and most importantly, does not keep any logs of your online activity.

You can enjoy 10 GB of bandwidth every month. This amount is enough to carry out all types of online activities, such as watching streaming videos, downloading files or accessing blocked websites. It has a large network of servers around the world, which guarantees you a fast and stable connection.

ProtonVPN

Another interesting option is ProtonVPN, which is characterized as one of the best options to protect your privacy on the web. With 256-bit military-grade encryption and a strict no-logging policy, you can rest assured that your data is safe.

In addition, offers you 1 GB of bandwidth every monthenough to access web pages blocked in your region, as well as the possibility of enjoying some videos without spending a lot.

Hide.me

Hide.me is one of the most secure and reliable VPNs on the market, with a simple and intuitive interface. Protect your privacy and security with 256-bit AES encryption and a strict no-logging policy.

The free version allows you to enjoy 10 GB of monthly data. With this amount of data, you can browse the web and watch a few videos. However, one of the most important drawbacks is that it only lets you choose between 4 servers, so you have to check out to increase the benefits.

TunnelBear

With its 256-bit AES encryption, it protects your Internet connection from possible intruders and respects your privacy by not keeping any records of your activity.

It has a free version that offers you 500 MB of data each month, with which you can browse freely with servers in 42 countries. It has an easy-to-use interface and an attractive design.

However, TunnelBear may fall far behind the other options, since one of its disadvantages is that the free version offers a fairly limited amount of data that will not be enough for most users.

Windscribe

Windscribe is a VPN that offers security and reliability at no cost. With the free version, you can enjoy 10 GB of data per month, high-level encryption, and a large server network in 10 countries.

It allows you to protect your online privacy, access restricted content and take advantage of advanced features such as ad blocking and firewall. It is an ideal option for users who want a simple and economical solution for navigation needs.

Atlas VPN

A high-quality free VPN is Atlas VPN, which makes many high-performance features available to users. It works on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Does not require any registration or login, you just have to verify your email to use it. You can enjoy 10 GB of bandwidth per month and fast speeds on its three free servers: Netherlands, Los Angeles (USA) and New York (USA).

Regarding security, Atlas VPN uses AES 256-bit encryption, as well as the WireGuard protocol, which guarantee the protection of your data. Likewise, it has an off switch that you can activate from the settings.

ZoogVPN

This VPN features a kill switch, which can be turned on or off as needed. This feature prevents any data from being leaked over the Internet if the VPN connection is interrupted for any reason.

It offers different types of encryption to protect user privacy. It should be noted that the free version allows you to choose between IKEv2 or OpenVPN, while the paid version includes more alternatives.

This is a widely used and reliable protocol, offering a good balance between security and speed.

How to hide your IP with a free VPN

Choose a free VPN service. Sign up for a trusted VPN service. Any of the above options works perfectly. Download the application on your device, whether it is a computer, mobile phone or tablet. Open the app and log in to your account. Using these programs is easier than you think. Now, go to the server area and choose one from the list provided by your provider. You can opt for a server in another country if you want to access restricted content. Click the button To connect to activate the VPN. From then on, your Internet traffic is routed through the VPN server. Now, you can browse the web with complete security. Your real IP address will be hidden and your connection encrypted.

One way to protect your privacy and security online is through the use of a VPN. In this way, your browsing will remain hidden, without leaving traces and without exposing you to possible cyber attacks.

However, it is important that you know that Free VPN services usually have limitations in terms of speed, bandwidth or server selection. While paid services offer more options and guarantees.