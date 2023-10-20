The settings that you should modify right now for your games in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, if what you want is to win many more games.

In addition to knowing the best tactics and having the best soccer players for your games Ultimate Team In EA Sports FC 24, adjustments are also essential.

It is a mistake to leave the default settings that already come in EA Sports FC 24because sometimes a simple change can be synonymous with victory.

We are going to dedicate this article to recommending the best game settings for Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24, settings that you can access from the gear wheel in the interface.

We also tell you that these best settings for Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24 are according to our way of playing, so don’t be afraid to modify them to adapt to yours.

Best EA Sports FC 24 settings: settings you should activate in Ultimate Team

First you must access the game settings, and to do this you must go to the gear wheel, which is located in the upper left part of the interface.

For clarification, the settings that we do not name are because we leave them as they are by default.

In game settings

In presets we leave it competitive. In shooting, in shooting aids, you can choose precision or assisted. Assisted is more for beginners and precision for advanced users. Exact completion on activated. Within passes, cross help, low pass help and high pass help must be assisted. In defense, assisting punts is better than opting for the classic. Defense, we recommend advanced defense. Then, instead with the right joystick, we leave it in classic. Instead of reference with the right joystick, we leave it in relative. When changing your next player, you can leave it as classic, or perhaps the most advisable thing is “closer to the ball.” In football player block activated. The orbital gift doesn’t matter a bit, if you use it you can leave it activated. In goalkeeping, it would be better to leave it as assisted, because you will end up stopping more balls. Controller preferences, in analog sprint, depending on taste, we usually leave it activated.

Graphic effects

Depending on the platform you enjoy it on, but we can make some modifications so that everything runs smoothly.

For example, in the top indicator of playing styles plus it is better to disable it. The footballer indicator better leave the name of the footballer so that you always know who to mark or pressure. Keep skip activated to save time. We can deactivate the drop-down marker so that it doesn’t take up so much on the screen. On the radar, depending on your way of playing, although 2D is simpler and more direct. In terms of controls, it is great to have it activated for beginners.

We can touch on many more settings, but the ones that we consider have the most direct impact are the ones we have explained above.

EA Sports has also revealed the top 100 with the best players in the title, as well as a ranking with the 24 best men and women players in the world. If you are curious, here you can see a top with the best players in the Spanish F League.

Do you feel like EA Sports FC 24? To liven up the wait a little, you can take a look at these articles: All the technical improvements of the game compared to FIFA 23, Mason Greenwood returns after his absence in the previous FIFA, or What you should know about the Web App and Companion App .