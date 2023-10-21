It is the turn of the categories related to computing in our votes for the Xataka Awards NordVPN. We will announce the winners on November 15 at the Awards gala, but in the meantime we invite you to help us choose the best products of the year. Dare to participate!

Here you have the categories where you can now vote, and below you can vote in the computing categories that we open today. These are the candidates:

Best convertible laptop

Use: If you are browsing from a mobile phone and the form is not visible to you, you can vote from here.

best laptop

Use: If you are browsing from a mobile phone and the form is not visible to you, you can vote from here.

Best gaming laptop

Use: If you are browsing from a mobile phone and the form is not visible to you, you can vote from here.

Best desktop computer

Use: If you are browsing from a mobile phone and the form is not visible to you, you can vote from here.

Best desktop gaming computer

Use: If you are browsing from a mobile phone and the form is not visible to you, you can vote from here.

Best computer component or peripheral

Use: If you are browsing from a mobile phone and the form is not visible to you, you can vote from here.

For the voting system we use Google Forms, so in order to send your vote you need to be logged in to your Gmail (or Google) account in the browser, whether desktop or mobile, so that each reader can cast their vote. . Thank you.

How voting works

The mechanics of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are similar to previous editions and are divided into three phases:

Public vote: Over the next few days we will be publishing articles with our categories and the candidates selected by the Xataka team so that you, our xatakeros, can vote for your favorites.

Jury vote: With the finalists that the public has chosen, the Xataka jury and other technology experts will vote for those who are, in their view, the best devices.

Choice of winners: The jury’s votes will be combined with those of the public to choose the winners, who will be announced on November 15.

The selected candidates are devices that They have gone on sale in 2023 or will do so with a confirmed date before the end of the year. We also include those that were left out last year when they were announced after the Awards. We believe it is the best solution: unfortunately we cannot hold the gala on December 31 and our idea is that the Awards can serve as support in the purchasing decision for this last part of the year.

Vote in other categories

These are all the categories of the Xataka NordVPN Awards where you can now vote:

Thank you very much for participating!

NordVPN offers you a stable and fast connection thanks to more than 5,800 servers in 60 countries around the world. Protect your devices against threats onlineaccess your favorite streaming platforms in a safe way Even if you are traveling, get the best deals on flight and hotel reservations and much more.

Advice offered by the brand