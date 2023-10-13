This rumor could directly affect Nintendo. In this case we are talking about the possibility that Best Buy stop selling physical games for Nintendo Switch and other consoles.

Specifically, it is rumored online that the popular North American store Best Buy will stop selling physical products. Products included here such as games, Blu-ray discs, DVDs and CDs from 2024.

This could affect players and collectors, as physical sales from this store could stop early next year. Although has not been officially confirmed, if Best Buy makes this decision, other stores could follow suit, as digital sales predominate today. However, there are also a good number of players who prefer the physical format, so we will have to pay attention to more details.

