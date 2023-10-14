According to the data that comes from experts every year, society buys fewer cars every day in many countries like ours. Especially when the statistics focus on young people. Something that is due, among other things, to the many alternatives that have emerged. In this article we will see, precisely, the best applications to order a taxi in Spain.

Of course, this is not the only reason. Environmental awareness, problems finding stable jobs or the fact that having a car is no longer synonymous with power and independence also affect. But focusing on technology, which is our thing, It is easy to find alternatives focused on taxi services capable of making life much easier for anyone.

FREENOW (previously called MiTaxi)

Anyone who regularly uses taxi or similar services usually already has an application for this on their mobile phone. One of the most complete, both on Android and iOS, at least from our point of view, is without a doubt FREENOW, which also works with the main airports in Europefor those who travel frequently.

This app not only has the characteristics of these tools, such as being able to book a trip in advance, save common routes or pay with alternatives such as Paypal, but it also offers other interesting options. For example, also rent scooters or electric bicycles, or get benefits by recommending it to acquaintances and family.

Easy Taxi

Surely by now you know Cabify, well, this application has its signature, and is mainly focused on offering a safe and guaranteed service. Something to which we must also add the large number of troops that are linked to the app, and that ensures you can find available cars quickly in any corner of Spain. Also available on Android and iOS.

On the other hand, there is also an aspect of Easy Taxi that makes it stand out from the rest: it is a tool available not only in our country and Europe, but also in many Latin American countries. In this way, everyone who regularly travels there or thinks about doing so soon should take it into account. In addition, it is a company that is aware of the environment, in many ways.

Uber

At this point, Uber requires little introduction. Not only is it one of the most popular alternatives to using traditional taxis on Android and iOS, but it has also been a pioneer when it comes to calculating routes and fixed prices in advance. Despite some criticism received for some time now, it continues to be a guarantee when it comes to finding services almost at any time and anywhere.

Likewise, it must be kept in mind that Uber has recently updated its app, achieving a more precise response and betting on alternatives such as Uber One, which improve the benefits for the most loyal users.

BlablaCar: shared trips

Vehicle sharing is in fashion. For some time now, it has become more and more common to take advantage of the same car to save money on many trips, whether they are specific trips or daily trips. In this sense, the BlaBlaCar application continues to be a reference to take into account, for Android and iOS users.

In addition to having many booking options and thousands of daily destinations, BlablaCar also offers something meaningful: meeting people. In these busy times, this is not a trivial matter either.