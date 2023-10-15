These are the most beloved characters from the Resident Evil video games.

Resident Evil characters are what makes this franchise special

Join the conversation

Resident Evil is one of the most popular and successful franchises of the survival game genre. With more than 25 years of history, it has inspired numerous adaptations in other media, such as movies, comics, and even zombie anime. But what really makes this saga special are its characters, the survivors and the monsters that have given him life to a universe full of terror, action and mystery.

Among all the characters that have appeared throughout the different installments, there are some that have stood out for what they mean to the story of Resident Evil, their design and the way in which they overcome adversity. They are the heroes and villains who have made us vibrate with their adventures and confrontations, those who have made us feel fear, empathy or admiration. In this article we show you what are the best characters from Resident Evil, in our opinion.

These are the most popular Resident Evil characters

Below is the complete list of the characters who have stood out throughout the franchise.

Nemesis

Nemesis is the main antagonist of Resident Evil 3, a biological weapon created by Umbrella to eliminate the survivors of the viral outbreak in Raccoon City. She is an imposing creature, with a monstrous appearance and superhuman strength, capable of tirelessly pursuing her target: Jill Valentine. Nemesis is one of the most terrifying monsters in video games, due to its ability to generate tension, suspense and terror in the player, which you never know when it’s going to show up to shout his famous “STARS!”.

Ethan Winters

He is the protagonist of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, two installments that have represented a radical change in the saga, betting on a first-person perspective. Ethan is an ordinary man who accidentally enters a nightmare when look for his wife Mia, which was reported missing three years ago. To get answers, she must face enemies like the Baker family, a cult called Mother Miranda, and even Chris Redfield himself.

Jack Baker

Jack Baker is the patriarch of the Baker family, the main antagonists of Resident Evil 7. He is a man who was infected by the mutagenic fungus that controls Eveline, a biological girl created by Umbrella. Under the influence of Eveline, Jack becomes a be violent and derangedwho tortures and murders anyone who approaches his farm.

What impresses about this villain is his brutality, his resistance and his physical transformation, coming to adopt grotesque and monstrous shapes. However, he also has a tragic side, because deep down he is still a family man who wants protect yours.

Chris Redfield

He is one of the most emblematic and veteran characters in the saga, because he debuted in the first Resident Evil as one of STARS team members who investigates the Spencer mansion. Since then, she has participated in several deliveries, fighting Umbrella and other bioterrorist organizations, such as Los Iluminados or La Conexión. Chris also has a special relationship with Jill Valentine, his partner and friend, with whom he has shared many adventures and dangers.

There’s Wong

Ada Wong is one of the most enigmatic characters in video games, a secret agent who works for an unknown organization, although she is suspected of having ties to Umbrella or Albert Wesker. Ada appeared for the first time in Resident Evil 2where she poses as a civilian to infiltrate Raccoon City and obtain a G virus sample. This mysterious character has an ambiguous relationship with Leon Kennedy, whom he helps or betrays according to his interestsso you never know what their true intentions are.

Claire Redfield

She is the younger sister of Chris Redfield and the Resident Evil 2 co-star and Resident Evil Code: Veronica. Claire Redfield is a college student who arrives in Raccoon City to search for her missing brother, but she finds herself trapped in the chaos of the virus at the same time as Leon Kennedy. In this way, both team up to escape the city and confront Umbrella’s plans.

Claire is a character distinguished by his couragehis intelligence and his compassion, especially with children, like Sherry Birkin or Steve Burnside, whom he tries to protect and help.

Albert Wesker

Albert Wesker is the main villain of the main franchise, a former member of the STARS team who turns out to be a double agent in the service of Umbrella. He is also responsible for releasing the T virus in the Spencer mansion, causing the death of many of his companions and injects himself with a variant of the virus that gives him superhuman powers, such as strength, speed and regeneration.

Wesker is a villain who has earned the respect of followers of Resident Evil for its sole objective, such as creating a new world order based on biological evolution, for which it does not hesitate to manipulate, betray and eliminate anyone that gets in your way.

Jill Valentine

Jill Valentine is one of the female characters most iconic of the sagasince she also debuted in the first Resident Evil as one of the STARS team members. As a protagonist, she has participated in several installments, such as Resident Evil 3, where she has to flee Raccoon City while she is chased by Nemesis, or Resident Evil 5, where she is controlled by Wesker through a device implanted in her chest. . Jill is defined by her abilityhis determination and his friendship with Chris Redfield, with whom he forms one of the most emblematic couples of the franchise.

Leon Kennedy

Leon Kennedy is the co-star of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4, in addition to appearing in other installments such as Resident Evil 6 or Resident Evil: Vendetta. He is a rookie police officer which is characterized by its bravery and humor. His story begins when he arrives in Raccoon City on his first day of work, but is caught up in the viral outbreak and has to collaborate with Claire Redfield to survive.

He also works as a special agent at the service of the president of the United States, which leads him to confront organizations such as Los Iluminados or La Conexión. Without a doubt is a very popular character and loved by fans.

Join the conversation