Get to know the most relevant zombie titles in the video game industry.

Resident Evil will always be one of the best zombie franchises of all time

Join the conversation

Zombies are one of the most popular and terrifying creatures of popular culture. From movies and series to comics, video games and even zombie anime, the living dead have starred in stories of all kinds. In this way, they have come to be positioned among the best survival games of all time, having a great impact on franchises very famous, as is Resident Evil. In this article we present a selection of titles most notable of the genreboth survival and survival horror.

Zombie video games are a very popular genre that allows us to live experiences of survival, action and horror in apocalyptic worlds. There are many titles that have managed to capture the essence of this type of stories, but some have stood out for their quality, innovation and quality they offer to the players. Considering this, in this article, we present you the best zombie video games in history.

These are the most popular undead video games in the world

If you are looking for the best survival horror games that have to do with zombie infections, you are in the right place. Below, we recommend some of the titles of this genre most critically acclaimed and the reason why you should play them.

Killing Floor 2

It is a first person shooting game that focuses on cooperative combat against hordes of mutant zombies, better known as Zeds. The game offers us a wide variety of weaponscharacters, maps and game modes, as well as a progression and customization system.

The strong point of Killing Floor 2 is its frenetic and bloody action, which tests us with increasingly difficult waves and with special enemies like the Patriarch or the Fleshpound King. Without a doubt, this is an ideal game to enjoy with friends and release adrenaline eliminating the living dead that get in your way.

Dying Light

Dying Light is a first-person action and survival game that places us in a city infected by a zombie virus where we are an agent who must complete a mission before the area is bombed. The game combines elements of parkour, hand-to-hand combat, crafting and exploration, creating a very immersive and varied experience. The game also features a day and night cycle that affects the behavior of the zombies, who become faster and more aggressive when the sun goes down.

Saga The Walking Dead (Telltale Games)

The Walking Dead saga by Telltale Games is a series of comic-inspired narrative games namesake of Robert Kirkman. The games put us in the shoes of different characters who must survive the zombie apocalypse and take decisions that affect the development of the story and to relationships with other survivors. These titles are characterized by their emotionality, their graphic style and its ability to make us feel part of a cruel and desperate world.

Days Gone

Another zombie game worth trying is Days Gone, a third-person title in which we control a survivor named Deacon St. John who must survive in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by monsters. This character is a biker searching for his missing wife, while facing zombies, hostile survivors, and the dangers of the environment.

What stands out most about Days Gone is its setting, its story, its gameplay and its impressive hordes of zombies that force us to use different strategies to defeat them. Definitely, it is a game that offers us an epic and exciting adventure that Test your skills as a survivor.

State of Decay 2

In State of Decay 2 you have to create and maintain a community of survivors in a world infested with zombies. Here it is possible to choose between different characters with their own abilities and personalities that we use to complete missions, as well as explore, loot, build and defend the settlement. At the same time, it has a cooperative mode to play with up to three friends, where the objective is the same, search and manage resources to keep you alive until they can be rescued.

Left 4 Dead 2

A delivery that marked a before and after in the world of zombie video games was Left 4 Dead 2. Developed and distributed by Valve Software, it is a sequel that focuses on cooperative mode for four players. Left 4 Dead 2 features up to four campaigns set in different settings such as a city, a hospital, an airport or a farm, where the objective is escape from the zombie hordes.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, created by the same developers. Follow the same cooperative shooting formula against zombies, but with some new features such as a card system that allows us to personalize our experience, a campaign mode with a more elaborate story and a competitive multiplayer mode. In addition, it incorporates a greater variety of zombies, weapons and scenarios, as well as more realistic graphics that will make your hair stand on end.

Dead Rising 4

Of course, we can’t miss Dead Rising 4, because this fourth installment has everything fans expected, but this time located in a shopping center invaded by zombies during Christmas. Again, we control Frank West, a journalist who must investigate the origin of the zombie outbreak and escape alive, although he enjoys eliminating the undead in every way possible.

The game is characterized by its frenetic style, its large number of zombies on the screen and its freedom to use any object such as weapon or clothing. Dead Rising 4 is a game that offers us unlimited and uncensored fun.

Dead Island

Obviously, Dead Island is at the top because it left an indelible mark on the video game industry. This is a first-person action and role-playing game that he was ahead of his time because of its graphics and great story. The plot takes us to a paradise island turned into a zombie hell in which we were simply on vacation.

The game allows us to choose between four characters with different statistics and special abilities. Throughout the game, we can improve their attributes and unlock new features of survival. At the same time, it incorporates a crafting system that works to create improvised and lethal weapons or improve them.

The Last of Us

For some, The Last of Us is the best zombie game that has existed until now. With third-person gameplay, we follow the story of Joel and Ellie, two survivors who must cross the United States in search of a possible cure for zombie infection caused by the Cordyceps fungus. The game stands out for its excellent script, its characters, its setting, its gameplay and its graphics. It also has a competitive multiplayer mode and a expansion called Left Behind.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

The amazing arrival of Resident Evil 4 Remake revives in its maximum splendor all the features of the classic title, one of the best games in the saga and the genre. The game puts us in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, a special agent who must rescue the daughter of the president of the United States of a sect that controls villagers infected by the Las Plagas parasite.

This version is everything that one day the followers imagined, high quality graphics, absolute terror and a difficulty that is a challenge for anyone. The game combines elements of action, puzzles and exploration, creating An unique and unforgettable experience.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

This is the remake version of the legendary Resident Evil 2, one of the most emblematic deliveries of the saga and gender. On this occasion, we once again take on the role of some of the most powerful characters in video games, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who must escape from city ​​of Raccoon City plagued by the T virus. This is the story in which they both meet and decide to help each other stay alive, but there are many obstacles that arise along the way, such as the unforgettable Mr. X (Tyrant).

Join the conversation